Matthew McConaughey's teen son Levi makes striking solo appearance
The 17-year-old son of Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves attended the V Magazine x Clarins Power Players dinner in Austin

Matthew McConaughey with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey and their son Levi McConaughey© SXSW Conference & Festivals via
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
52 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey's son, Levi McConaughey, made a rare solo red carpet appearance, and turned heads with his striking resemblance to his famous father. The 17-year-old was among the many high profile guests who attended the V Magazine x Clarins Power Players dinner in Austin, showcasing his natural ease in the spotlight.

Levi kept his look effortlessly cool, pairing a dark, patterned button-up shirt with camel-coloured trousers. He completed the ensemble with black leather shoes and a simple silver chain, keeping the focus on his youthful, confident presence. His tousled curls and relaxed pose made it clear that star quality runs in the family.

This outing marks one of Levi’s most prominent solo appearances to date, as his parents Matthew and Camila Alves have previously spoken about raising their children largely outside the public eye. 

Levi McConaughey attends Clarins & V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration on October 18, 2025 © Getty Images for Clarins USA
His outing comes after Matthew spoke about playing his onscreen son Shaun in The Lost Bus, marking his acting debut.

Matthew, 55, has proudly spoken about his teen son, 17, auditioning for and earning the role in his own way, but during a sitdown with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY, he confronted the label of "nepotism" in the industry surrounding Levi, and how he and his wife Camila Alves, 42, speak of it themselves. The pair also share daughter Vida, 15, and son Livingston, 12.

Levi on a solo outing in Austin© Getty Images for Clarins USA
The Dallas Buyers Club star explained that his son was naturally "leaning into" acting instead of having his parents make the decision for him. They were allowing him to make his own choices, especially after he adopted a more front-facing persona once he created his public social media account after his 15th birthday.

Levi Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of "The Lost Bus" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.© Getty Images
Levi and Matthew attend the premiere of "The Lost Bus"

"I'm not putting that pressure on him either way," Matthew continued. "But he's off to a great start, and he's in the door. As far as nepotism goes for me, Camila and I always say, 'Don't you ever feel entitled.' When he read for this role, I sent it to the casting director. She said, 'I think it's good enough to send to the director.' And I went, 'Pull his last name.'"

Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida © Amy E. Price
The McConaughey family

After dropping the "McConaughey" name, he noted that his son earned the part, although when it comes to his mom Mary, 93, she just found her way onto the film through sheer persona alone, joking she can "find energy, especially if she's going to be in front of the camera," adding: "To have my mom here and my son here and be in the middle as a bridge of those generations doing something that became a career for me…very cool." 

