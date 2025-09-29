Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves share romantic moment at 'The Lost Bus' screening

Actor Matthew McConaughey shared a romantic moment with his glamorous wife Camila Alves, stealing a kiss as they attended a special screening of his new film The Lost Bus in London on Sunday. The 55-year-old stars as protagonist Kevin McKay in the movie, and was joined by his model wife, 42, as they attended the event at Curzon Mayfair. Matthew donned a sharp charcoal grey three-piece suit, paired with a lighter shirt and leather shoes, while Camila stunned in a beautiful white fringed floor-length gown, which she teamed with a long white coat and elegant white heels. She wore her dark, waist-length hair in loose tresses and natural make-up.

The couple have been married since 2012 and share three children together. The Lost Bus is a family affair, with the couple’s son Levi starring in the upcoming movie too. Ahead of their onscreen debut, the father-and-son duo chatted with People about their close relationship.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Camila and Matthew shared a sweet kiss

The 17-year-old spoke about following in his father’s footsteps and addressed the perceptions of nepotism surrounding his role. "As much as people can say, 'Oh, you got this because of your father or your mother,' they can open the door, but then it's going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there," said Levi. "That's on me."

© Apple TV+ via Getty Images Levi and Matthew at the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere for The Lost Bus

The Oscar-winning actor chimed in on the conversation to defend his son and advocate for his talent. "There's a line between entitlement and shame. If you can look it right in the eye and deal with it, and if it works out, you'll see, it's a hell of a roller coaster," he said. Matthew also admitted that he had given his son "tips" he "learned along the way" about being in the spotlight. "It's hard to keep your feet on the ground to sift out the real stuff from the [expletive]. But over time you've got to get that sixth sense," he explained.

© FilmMagic Matthew with his wife and kids

"It's important that he has his own ownership of who he is and becomes. And [acting] will be a part of that if he continues to do it, part of finding his identity, but it can't be his full identity." Matthew also admitted that he "never" intended on wanting his children to pursue a career in acting.

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Matthew, Levi and Camila at "The Rivals of Amziah King" premiere

However, Levi "had to badger" his father "four times" to help him run through his taped audition for the role of Kevin McKay's son Shaun. "There was a tough scene to do with my dad because we're fighting," explained Levi.

"And we have a good enough relationship where that's luckily not how it is in real life. But to come out of it and enjoy [acting] so much was part of my journey... that first time I loved it."