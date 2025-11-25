Mark Consuelos abandons Kelly Ripa in divisive situation: 'I'm off'

Mark Consuelos made a candid confession about his airport etiquette during Monday's episode of LIVE with Kelly & Mark. The hosts discussed the best way to deplane before Mark admitted that when the flight crew asks passengers to let those with tight connections exit first, he doesn’t wait.

"Every now and then they say, 'Hey, if you have a delay, please let the people come off the plane. They have a tight connection,'" he shared. "And if I'm up front, I'm gonna say, 'My tight connection is getting into a taxi.' That's my tight connection."

Mark continued: "I'm getting off 'cause I'm not holding anybody up. I'm grabbing my stuff and flying off that plane. I'm not necessarily waiting for those poor souls 10 rows behind me. I'm off that plane."

© ABC The couple discussed their airport routine

Kelly Ripa proceeded to call out her husband for his behaviour as she revealed that he often leaves her behind on the airplane. "By 'poor souls,' he means his wife," she said. "I usually get a text, 'I'll meet you at the cab,'" she explained. "That's when I know I have to, like, grab my stuff and book it. Otherwise, the cab is not gonna wait."

The talk show host shared that her husband allows "a grace period of 35 to 60 seconds" for her to get there, otherwise he's heading off in his taxi. This isn’t the first time the couple has clashed over airport etiquette.

© Getty Images Mark admitted to abandoning his wife

Back in October, Kelly and Mark discussed the concept of an "airport divorce", a growing trend that sees couples follow separate routines at the airport to avoid fighting with each other. "Couples are doing something unique, and I want to run this by you," Kelly began as they discussed the concept. "I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles."

"What do you mean? Like, I walk fast in the airport?" Mark replied. Kelly chimed in: "You need to get there four to 16 hours before a flight takes off," before he clarified that he likes to arrive 90 minutes early.

© Getty Images for Family Equality The couple have previously clashed over the airport

"The airport divorce is what we are definitely getting," said Kelly, as Mark added: "Just watching married people quarrel on TV. It’s fun! Mom and dad, fighting again!"

The couple tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 together.