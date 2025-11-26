Elton John's one wish after 'devastating' loss of eyesight

Sir Elton John has admitted the last 15 months have been 'challenging' amid his battle with his eyesight.

The 78-year-old music legend contracted a severe eye infection in July last year that left him blind in his right eye, and with 'limited vision' in his left.

Elton has now issued an update on his health, telling Variety "it's been devastating. The last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven’t been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything.

© Michael Tran Elton opened up about his eye sight in a new interview with Variety

"I've had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I’ve just got to be patient that some day science will help me with this one."

The Rocket Man hitmaker, 78, said he liked staying in touch with his friends such as singers Chappell Roan and Brandi Carlile, online as it was easier to see them on a screen than in person.

"The thing with my iPad is, I can actually see someone close up. So I often call Chappell, and of course I always call Brandi because she's one of my best friends.

© Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Elton says he uses his iPad to connect with his close friends including popstar Chappel Roan

"Paul McCartney FaceTimes me to see how I’m doing. It’s really beautiful. The love I’ve received from him and from Pete Townshend and Mick Jagger and people like that has been amazing."

Elton, who headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2023 as part of his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, added: "You just have to grin and bear it. It does get me down sometimes."

He added: "You mustn’t give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things."

© Theo Wargo Elton and David Furnish share two children

His partner, filmmaker David Furnish, with whom he has two sons, also told Variety that experts had managed to make "some improvements in his left eye." David told the magazine, "What AI is doing for medicine and science alone is astonishing. And there are all kinds of interesting new theories and breakthroughs."

Despite his eyesight, Elton announced on Tuesday that he will headline Rock In Rio, a festival in Rio De Janeiro, next September.