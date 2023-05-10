Elton John makes emotional appearance during surprise return to spotlight

Elton John is back on the road after taking a brief break in April from his expansive Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour, although he took the time to send an emotional message while at it.

The 76-year-old made a brief virtual cameo at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York on May 9 which HELLO! attended, for which he and husband David Furnish are honorary co-chairs.

VIDEO: Elton John's sons ski like pros in unbelievable video

He started off his message by greeting everyone in the room, including the host for the night, Elizabeth Hurley, who has been a part of the event for years alongside the British singer.

Elton then expressed his gratitude for the support for the cause of breast cancer awareness and research that came from those at the event and beyond.

MORE: Why Elton John's Windsor mega mansion costs him £45k/year to run

"Because of your commitment, there are better treatment options for the millions facing breast cancer and so many lives are saved," he said.

"Together, I believe that we can end this terrible disease," he emphatically added, congratulating one of the night's honorees, BCRF Co-Chair Kinga Lampert, and ending with: "I hope to be back with you very, very soon."

© Getty Images Elton shared a video message at the BCRF Hot Pink Party

The fundraising evening was a success and even featured a show-stopping performance from Diana Ross, with a statement released after the party stating: "The evening raised a record-breaking $10.3 million to support BCRF's global legion of 255 scientists pursuing high-impact, lifesaving breast cancer research."

Elton has been a frequent supporter of the cause and the organization, having attended several of their Hot Pink Parties before the pandemic and also performed.

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish’s sons show off unique fashion sense in rare new photo

MORE: Elton John's hopes of adopting Ukranian toddler Lev dashed

The "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" singer is touring through Germany with his farewell tour, which is set to continue its final leg through the continent before eventually wrapping on July 8 in Stockholm.

Intended to be the hitmaker's final tour, he has already delivered over 300 performances worldwide since the tour kicked off in 2018.

© Getty Images The singer has been a frequent support of the cause as one of the Honorary Co-Chairs

According to Billboard, through April 2023 alone, the shows had grossed upwards of $850 million, making it the highest grossing tour of all time.

November 2022 marked the final time that the singer performed in the United States, concluding his run of shows there in Los Angeles.

SEE: Celebrities who have welcomed a child through surrogacy: from Tom Daley to Kim Kardashian

MORE: Elton John's sons' adorable birthday tribute to their dad revealed

Speaking to Music Week in July of that year as he was preparing to begin his final US leg, he confessed that this was the finish line for him when it came to going on the road.

"I can tell you now that this is it," he shared. "I will not be devoid of music but as far as schlepping around the world doing shows, I don't want to do it anymore. I've done it since I was 17."

© Getty Images The British singer is on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

While on stage in Detroit at the start of the leg, he gushed to his fans: "Tonight is my 55th and my last concert in Michigan and Detroit and I want to say thank you for everyone that came tonight dressed up in their flashy glasses, who brought signs, everything.

"You were responsible for me being here. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here so I can't thank you enough."

Check out some of the best photographs below of Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:

© Getty Images Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

© Getty Images Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

© Getty Images Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

© Getty Images Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

© Getty Images Elton John on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.