Elton John reflects on sons Zachary and Elijah's 'sweet' role in wedding to David Furnish in exclusive clip

Sir Elton John has reflected on the sweet role his sons Zachary and Elijah played in his wedding to David Furnish in 2014, nine years after they tied the knot in a civil partnership ceremony. In an exclusive clip from the new documentary, Touched by Gold, which is billed as a "touching, intimate portrait" of the rock legend's career, Elton reflected on how his sons carried the wedding rings, which were tied onto toy rabbits.

The film delves into Elton's personal archives about what gold means to him, shaping his fashion, art, and musical choices. The synopsis continues: "Throughout the film, he shares the many deep and personal connections he has forged with gold over the years, giving unique insight to his storied life and artistic achievements. From his legendary stage costumes to iconic accessories, Elton’s story is woven with the brilliance of gold, as a timeless symbol of his identity and stage persona."

© FilmMagic The couple tied the knot nine years after their civil partnership ceremony

Touched by Gold premieres worldwide on 15 September 2025 on YouTube.