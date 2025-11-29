Dolly Parton makes surprising confession to fans about hit song

"You'd think singing 'I Will Always Love You' 2000 times in your life or more that you would get tired, but they're always different because the audience is different, and that night your mood is different," she shared. "I mean, it's like you don’t feel the same every day. Something might have happened to someone you love or you might be going through something personal."

She added that her voice naturally shifts with her emotions: "My voice does take on different expressions in my songs. I feel it when it's coming out, I never plan anything. I think that they mean something different all the time."

