Dolly Parton makes surprising confession to fans about hit song

Singer Dolly Parton delighted fans this week after sharing a candid new video in which she opened up about what it’s really like to sing her most iconic songs night after night – and revealed a surprising truth about performing decades-old hits like 'Jolene' and '9 to 5.' Speaking directly to the camera in her trademark warm, easygoing style, Dolly told fans that despite what many people assume, she never actually tires of performing her classics. But she admitted there is one tricky part: fans don’t always appreciate it when she mixes things up.
Candid confession
"It's different singing songs that are hits over and over than it is trying to do the same show over and over," Dolly explained. "You want to change all that up just for the color of it. But when you've got your songs… sometimes I'll sing it a little bit different." This approach doesn’t always go down well with fans, however, Dolly explained. "I've had fans say, ‘I don't like it when you change the tune,’ because they’re used to hearing it like they hear it on the record. They don’t like hearing a change in something that they love."
Being true
Despite that, Dolly said she always tries to honour the songs as closely as possible – and insists she never grows tired of them. In fact, she credits the audience for keeping the magic alive. "I try to be as true to the songs as I can, but you never really get tired of singing the songs that are hits, because you see the reaction that it gets and it gives you a feeling of great pride."
Switching it up
"You'd think singing 'I Will Always Love You' 2000 times in your life or more that you would get tired, but they're always different because the audience is different, and that night your mood is different," she shared. "I mean, it's like you don’t feel the same every day. Something might have happened to someone you love or you might be going through something personal."
She added that her voice naturally shifts with her emotions: "My voice does take on different expressions in my songs. I feel it when it's coming out, I never plan anything. I think that they mean something different all the time."
Funny moment
And in true Dolly fashion, she wrapped her message with a wink of honesty that only she could deliver: "You never get tired of singing your hits, because they're the ones that are making you the money."
Heartfelt message
Earlier this week, Dolly shared a heartfelt message as she celebrated her first Thanksgiving since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025. Despite what is no doubt an emotional holiday for the country music legend, Dolly still took the time to share a heartfelt message with her devoted fans.
"Well, hey! It's Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving," she began in a video on Instagram. "I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we've shared through the years," she continued. "So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you."