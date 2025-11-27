Dolly Parton sparks emotional response after heartfelt message on first Thanksgiving since husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton is celebrating her first Thanksgiving since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

Despite what is no doubt an emotional holiday for the country music legend, Dolly still took the time to share a heartfelt message with her devoted fans.

"Well, hey! It's Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving," she began in a video on Instagram.

"I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we've shared through the years," she continued. "So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you."

Dolly's message sparked an emotional response from her followers, with one commenting: "Dolly, Happy Thanksgiving. I know how hard it is to have [a] vacant spot at the table. Wishing you a blessed day with your family."

A second said: "Happy Thanksgiving I'm sure it's a different one for you this year and we love you so much."

A third added: "Thank you, Dolly! You are a true inspiration! Happy Thanksgiving!

I know you are missing Carl. Firsts are hard!"

Dolly broke the news of Carl's passing, aged 82, via an Instagram announcement, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville.

© Instagram Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died aged 82 on March 3, 2025

"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

© Instagram Dolly and Carl were married for almost 59 years

In October, Dolly filed court documents that revealed her late husband had left behind a will signed on January 16, 2013, that was never amended.

Dolly is the trustee of the Carl Thomas Dean Trust, the sole beneficiary of his estate, and asked the court to name her the executor of the estate, according to the filing obtained by Us Weekly.

She will inherit all of Carl's right, title, and interest in any personal effects relating to her music and entertainment career, including pictures, costumes, jewelry, musical instruments, and equipment, as well as all interest in furniture, art, automobiles, and other items.

© Dolly Parton Dolly is the trustee of Carl's estate

Carl's will also noted that he had five nieces and nephews, and Dolly had 14, and if his wife was unable to serve as executor, he nominated his niece to take her place.

He also stated that he would leave a handwritten note that detailed who would receive his personal and household property, but if the list was not found, then Dolly would be responsible for distributing his belongings.

© Getty Images Dolly married Carl in 1966

If Dolly passed away before her husband, then Carl's estate would be distributed equally among his and Dolly's nieces and nephews.

Dolly and Carl met on the same day she moved to Nashville in 1964, and they married two years later in Georgia. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on May 30, 2025.