The festive holiday destinations loved by celebrities, including Nina Dobrev's estimated $5.6 million trip to Antarctica

While some cherish cosying up at home during the holidays, Hollywood’s elite often celebrate December in true star-studded style – jetting off to the world’s most glamorous getaways.
If you're looking for travel inspiration for this year or wanting to practice holidaying à la Hollywood, look no further.
You might spot a fur-wrapped Kar-Jenner taking in the mountains of Aspen, or Taylor Swift strutting the streets of New York. Other celebrities prefer a far-flung getaway to the Alps in St. Moritz or Courchevel for a royal ski trip.
Find out which famous faces spent a reported $5 million on a chartered yacht to Antarctica, or the surprising destination loved by celebrities wanting to get a little bit closer to Father Christmas.
Aspen, Colorado
A snowy playground for the rich and famous, Aspen lies nestled in the heart of the Rockies. This picturesque mountain town comes alive each winter when A-listers descend for their December skiing fix.
Cher partied it up in December 1977
The Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey made a dazzling snowy Aspen appearance in 2023.
A$AP Rocky stepped out in the cold in 2023, suited and booted.
Rihanna was also papped looking stylish in the same year.
Goldie Hawn and husband Kurt Russell live part-time in Aspen on their sprawling 70-acre Snowmass ranch. The propery features two homes, including a 6,500-square-foot log cabin called Home Run Ranch. Their kids, Oliver and Kate Hudson, are frequent visitors to this idyllic family retreat.
Kylie Jenner brought her usual chic style to Aspen for New Year's Eve 2022.
You wouldn't walk past Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox without turning your head! The fashionable duo rang in the new year in 2023.
Kevin Costner is an Aspen local, owning 160-acre ranch that he bought for $30 million in 2000. The three houses on the property are all available to rent, starting at $10,000 per night.
Hailey Bieber joined the celebrities celebrating New Year in Aspen in 2022.
St. Moritz, Switzerland
If cheese fondues and European getaways are more your style, join the likes of Robbie Williams, Claudia Schiffer, John Travolta and Princess Diana in Switzerland.
The sophisticated European counterpart to America's Aspen, St. Moritz is famed for its stunning lake and natural springs, which transform into a luxurious spa retreat in the summer months.
This throwback photo shows Duchess Sophie snowboarding in St. Moritz, although in recent years she's been spotted on skis in the resort.
Liz Hurley is a regular in St Moritz, often opting for a fluffy boot to stay warm in the alpine chill.
Diana, Princess of Wales enjoyed skiing holidays in Klosters, Switzerland. It’s just down the road from St. Moritz and is a favourite haunt of the royals, with Princess Kate also having hit the slopes there.
New York
Of course, skiing holidays aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Many celebrities prefer a city break during the winter season, and what better city to celebrate Christmas in than New York?
From ice skating in Central Park to watching the high-kicking Rockettes and stopping by the enormous tree at the Rockefeller Centre, there are plenty of activities in the Big Apple to get you feeling festive.
If all else fails, take to the streets and recreate your favourite Christmas movie — and cross your fingers for snow!
The Rockefeller Christmas tree is emblematic of a quintessential New York Christmas tree.
Bella Hadid often spends Christmas in the Big Apple.
Taylor Swift is known for getting into the Christmas spirit with trips to New York.
While Katie Holmes is a New Yorker, she stayed in the city for Christmas in 2020 and was spotted out and about with some Christmas shopping.
Actress Lily James got into the NYC Christmas spirit in 2023
Courchevel, France
Described as 'the ski capital of the world', Courchevel is a premier ski resort nestled in the French Alps. It's made up of six villages, each offering a unique experience tailored to different tastes and needs.
Loved by royals and celebs alike, this winter wonderland makes us want to grab our hats and gloves and head out into the snow.
Scroll left to see photos of the Beckhams' skiing trip...
The Beckhams are regular visitors to the French Alps, often spotted enjoying the region’s stunning slopes.
Elton John, Robbie Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio and Geri Halliwell have all been spotted enjoying snowsports and everything the luxurious resort has to offer.
In addition to frequenting the Swiss ski resort cherished by his parents, Prince William has also been known to favour the French Alps for his winter holidays.
Princess Kate's sister Pippa is also a fan of the resort, having joined the royals there in 2023.
Whistler, Canada
Heading back across the pond to the Canadian province of British Columbia, the scenic town of Whistler offers an incredible range of snow-based activities, including skiing, snowboarding, tobogganing, snowshoeing and ski jumping. It even played host to the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
Chelsea Handler is one of the many celebs who love Whistler, often seen enjoying the slopes and buzzy atmosphere of the Canadian resort.
TV royalty Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are also frequent visitors to the resort. They joined several members of the Riverdale cast for the weding of actor Casey Cott to Nichola Basar at the Four Seasons in Whistler in December 2021.
Antarctica
For some celebrities, the snowy climes of Canada and Europe aren’t enough — they venture even further afield for their festive fix.
In 2023, a group of stars traded the streets of Hollywood for icebergs and solitude, kicking off the New Year in style with a polar cruise to Antarctica.
Their $401 million superyacht, available for a hefty $3.5 million per week to charter, includes 12 bedrooms and boasts an impressive array of amenities: two helipads, a gym, spa, cinema, library, pool, basketball court, and an underwater observation lounge.
On board were actress Nina Dobrev and fiancé snowboarder Shaun White along with actors Zoey Deutch and Jared Leto, among others.
When they weren't enjoying the luxuries of the superyacht, the celeb squad watched the local penguins and tried their hand at snowboarding too.
The total cost of the trip was estimated to be in the region of $5.6 million.
Lapland
What better place for a festive getaway than the cold climes of Lapland, the most northern region of Finland and Sweden? Not only is Lapland's capital, Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Father Christmas, it's also home to Santa Claus Village.
As if that wasn’t magical enough, lucky visitors might catch a glimpse of the famed Northern Lights flickering overhead, as Lapland is located close to the Northern Lights Belt, where the most spectacular displays occur in the northern hemisphere.
There’s no shortage of activities to enjoy in this winter wonderland: adventurous types can glide through snow-laden forests on sled pulled by reindeer or huskies, or navigate the stunning scenery on a snowmobile.
For those seeking relaxation, a traditional sauna offers a warm escape from the chilly weather.
With offerings like this, it's no surprise that many A-listers have chosen Lapland as their go-to holiday destination.
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke embraced the festive spirit, taking part in local fun including a husky safari and snowmobiling.
Emilia captioned one of the shots on her Instagram: ''Do I want to build a snowman.....?! NO! I want to hit 200mph on a snowmobile!!''
Football star Lionel Messi made a low-key trip to Lapland, posting a sweet family snap with Santa Claus on Instagram.
Fellow sporting legend David Beckham also visited, enjoying a thrilling ice-driving experience with McLaren.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey enjoyed Lapland so much he made several TV series there, including one with fellow chefs titled: Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix: Desperately Seeking Santa, where the group tried their hand at swimming under ice and visited a reindeer farm. Gordon's interest, naturally, is in the cuisine of Lapland and Finland, and he's been seen both on and off camera participating in sampling local delicacies.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reported to have visited the region twice while the location is also loved by a Kardashian: Kourtney and her family visited, throwing themselves headfirst into Christmas-themed activities.
Kourtney said: "Something about Finland is so cozy and homey, yet exhilarating – it felt so pure.''
She wrote on her : "Everything in Finland is about Christmas and Santa Claus, so you can imagine it’s absolutely magical for the kids. The first night we arrived at the hotel, an elf paid us a visit and gave the kids letters from Santa inviting them to his workshop. The elf read them a story while the kids were all in their cozy matching pyjamas – it was like an adorable Christmas dream."