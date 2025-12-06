The festive holiday destinations loved by celebrities, including Nina Dobrev's estimated $5.6 million trip to Antarctica

Lapland

What better place for a festive getaway than the cold climes of Lapland, the most northern region of Finland and Sweden? Not only is Lapland's capital, Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Father Christmas, it's also home to Santa Claus Village.

© Getty Images Lapland's capital, Rovaniemi is the official home of Santa Claus

As if that wasn’t magical enough, lucky visitors might catch a glimpse of the famed Northern Lights flickering overhead, as Lapland is located close to the Northern Lights Belt, where the most spectacular displays occur in the northern hemisphere.

There’s no shortage of activities to enjoy in this winter wonderland: adventurous types can glide through snow-laden forests on sled pulled by reindeer or huskies, or navigate the stunning scenery on a snowmobile.

For those seeking relaxation, a traditional sauna offers a warm escape from the chilly weather.

With offerings like this, it's no surprise that many A-listers have chosen Lapland as their go-to holiday destination.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke embraced the festive spirit, taking part in local fun including a husky safari and snowmobiling.

© Instagram Emilia Clarke was excited to hit the snowmobile

Emilia captioned one of the shots on her Instagram: ''Do I want to build a snowman.....?! NO! I want to hit 200mph on a snowmobile!!''

© Instagram Lionel Messi got into the festive spirit in Lapland

Football star Lionel Messi made a low-key trip to Lapland, posting a sweet family snap with Santa Claus on Instagram.

Fellow sporting legend David Beckham also visited, enjoying a thrilling ice-driving experience with McLaren.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey enjoyed Lapland so much he made several TV series there, including one with fellow chefs titled: Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix: Desperately Seeking Santa, where the group tried their hand at swimming under ice and visited a reindeer farm. Gordon's interest, naturally, is in the cuisine of Lapland and Finland, and he's been seen both on and off camera participating in sampling local delicacies.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reported to have visited the region twice while the location is also loved by a Kardashian: Kourtney and her family visited, throwing themselves headfirst into Christmas-themed activities.

© Instagram Kourtney said Finland is 'so homey'

Kourtney said: "Something about Finland is so cozy and homey, yet exhilarating – it felt so pure.''

She wrote on her : "Everything in Finland is about Christmas and Santa Claus, so you can imagine it’s absolutely magical for the kids. The first night we arrived at the hotel, an elf paid us a visit and gave the kids letters from Santa inviting them to his workshop. The elf read them a story while the kids were all in their cozy matching pyjamas – it was like an adorable Christmas dream."