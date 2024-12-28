Yellowstone fan Jennifer Lopez enjoys drink with Kevin Costner in Aspen

Jennifer Lopez was star struck on Friday night when she bumped into iconic actor Kevin Costner, who joined her for drinks in Aspen.

The pair appeared in high spirits inside the Kemo Sabe bar in Aspen, Colorado, where they mingled with friends at the iconic spot.

Jennifer rocked a black turtleneck sweater for the occasion and wore her brown locks in a sleek bun.

Recommended video You may also like Bella Hadid Makes Surprise Cameo In Yellowstone

Kevin, who starred as the hit show's patriarch until its final season, looked cozy in a black coat and beige scarf to ward off the winter chill.

The 55-year-old actress is a Yellowstone superfan, according to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, whom she split from in August.

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Ben joked on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2023.

© AKGS Jennifer and Kevin enjoyed drinks at the Kemo Sabe store in Aspen

"Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]."

"Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich," he continued. "And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"

The outing comes just days after the "Jenny From the Block" singer spent her first Christmas without Ben since their divorce.

© AKGS The singer is a superfan of the show according to her ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer seemed in good spirits despite the split, spending the festive season with her 16-year-old Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as her sister Lydia, and niece Lucie.

The Hustlers star posted a slew of snaps on her Instagram of the sweet family getaway, including one of her warming up with a hot drink alongside Emme and Lucie, a snap of the children opening presents on Christmas morning, and a selfie with her sister.

For Kevin, this marks the second Christmas post-divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

© GC Images Jennifer rocked a cowboy hat at the Western-themed bar

The Dances with Wolves actor did not appear in the latter half of Yellowstone's final season, to the shock of fans worldwide.

He announced his departure via social media in June, writing: "After this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that's required — and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love — I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it," he continued. "I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationships that I've been able to develop. And I'll see you at the movies."

© @jlo The mother of two spend Christmas with her family in Aspen

When asked by the Daily Mail what he thought of the ending, he simply replied: "'I'm not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale]; I don't think I've given it any thoughts. We'll just let it go."

While fans were left shocked by Kevin's character's death, his co-star Luke Grimes revealed that it was not a sudden decision to kill him off.

"It was always the plan for him to have to go away for the story to really ramp up, and that was the story," he told People.

© Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Kevin played patriarch John Dutton in the hit show

"You lose a patriarch of the family. Can the kids do it on their own?"

The show's finale brought in over 11.4 million viewers, according to Paramount, making it the most-watched episode of the series.