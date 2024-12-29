From Goldie Hawn to Jennifer Lopez, all the stars vacationing in luxe Aspen

As soon as it starts snowing and the holidays arrive, there is one place celebrities flock to: Aspen, Colorado.

The jet-set location started off as a mining camp in the late 1800s, and by the 1950s, it was becoming an internationally recognized ski town.

By the 1970s, it started establishing itself the celebrity favorite that it has become today, and stars such as Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell have had homes in the area since the 1980s.

Today, countless more celebrities love the town for its several adjacent ski mountains, such as Ajax, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass, and Buttermilk, but maybe even more so for Aspen classics and hotspots such as Casa Tua, Paradise Bakery, Pitkin County Dry Goods, Poppycock's, Matsuhisa, Acquolina, Belly Up, Caribou Club, and more.

From Goldie and Kurt to Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, see just some of the stars enjoying Aspen vacations this holiday season.

1/ 7 © Getty Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Goldie and Kurt were spotted doing some shopping around South Galena Street on December 22. Their daughter Kate Hudson is also in town with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their family.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Jennifer Lopez The "Let's Get Loud" singer and Hustlers actress spent her first Christmas since her split from Ben Affleck in Aspen with her teen Emme.



3/ 7 © Getty Kevin Costner The former Yellowstone actor was spotted with his daughter Grace walking around town.



4/ 7 © GC Images Mariah Carey The Queen of Christmas has spent the last several holiday seasons spending her favorite holiday in Aspen with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.



5/ 7 © Getty Rebel Wilson The Pitch Perfect actress was spotted attending the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships at Rio Grande Park on December 19.



6/ 7 © Getty Riley Keough The Daisy Jones & the Six actress also attended the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships.

