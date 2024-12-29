From Goldie Hawn to Jennifer Lopez, all the stars vacationing in luxe Aspen

As soon as it starts snowing and the holidays arrive, there is one place celebrities flock to: Aspen, Colorado.
The jet-set location started off as a mining camp in the late 1800s, and by the 1950s, it was becoming an internationally recognized ski town.
By the 1970s, it started establishing itself the celebrity favorite that it has become today, and stars such as Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell have had homes in the area since the 1980s.
Today, countless more celebrities love the town for its several adjacent ski mountains, such as Ajax, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass, and Buttermilk, but maybe even more so for Aspen classics and hotspots such as Casa Tua, Paradise Bakery, Pitkin County Dry Goods, Poppycock's, Matsuhisa, Acquolina, Belly Up, Caribou Club, and more.