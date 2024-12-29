Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Goldie Hawn to Jennifer Lopez, all the stars vacationing in luxe Aspen
Split image of Jennifer Lopez, and separately Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, in Aspen, Colorado© Getty

From Goldie Hawn to Jennifer Lopez, all the stars vacationing in luxe Aspen

Countless A-Listers flock to the beloved Colorado town for the holidays

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
As soon as it starts snowing and the holidays arrive, there is one place celebrities flock to: Aspen, Colorado.

The jet-set location started off as a mining camp  in the late 1800s, and by the 1950s, it was becoming an internationally recognized ski town.

By the 1970s, it started establishing itself the celebrity favorite that it has become today, and stars such as Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell have had homes in the area since the 1980s.

Heidi Klum dons festive bikini during Aspen getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz

Today, countless more celebrities love the town for its several adjacent ski mountains, such as Ajax, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass, and Buttermilk, but maybe even more so for Aspen classics and hotspots such as Casa Tua, Paradise Bakery, Pitkin County Dry Goods, Poppycock's, Matsuhisa, Acquolina, Belly Up, Caribou Club, and more.

From Goldie and Kurt to Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, see just some of the stars enjoying Aspen vacations this holiday season.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are seen on December 22, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado© Getty

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

Goldie and Kurt were spotted doing some shopping around South Galena Street on December 22. Their daughter Kate Hudson is also in town with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their family.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Aspen on Boxing Day.© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and Hustlers actress spent her first Christmas since her split from Ben Affleck in Aspen with her teen Emme.

Kevin Costner and daughter Grace Avery Costner (L) are seen out and about on December 20, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado© Getty

Kevin Costner

The former Yellowstone actor was spotted with his daughter Grace walking around town.

Mariah Carey is seen on December 21, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado.© GC Images

Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas has spent the last several holiday seasons spending her favorite holiday in Aspen with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Rebel Wilson attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships at Rio Grande Park on December 19, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado© Getty

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actress was spotted attending the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships at Rio Grande Park on December 19.

Riley Keough attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships at Rio Grande Park on December 19, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado© Getty

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress also attended the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships.

Heidi spent time in Aspen over Christmas© Instagram

Heidi Klum

Heidi hit the slopes with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her family.

