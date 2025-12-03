Helen Skelton opens up about the real and 'conscious' reason why she doesn’t want any more children

Helen Skelton’s Instagram feed may be sprinkled with posts that she shares with her half a million doting followers, doting on her three children. But the TV presenter, 42, has opened up about the real reason she has decided not to grow her family further.

"I would have had more kids until this stage [of motherhood] – I really would. I really like it," she confided in a new interview with Prima UK. "The no sleeping and no routine – working in telly is really good training for that. But I’m really conscious I’m at that stage where they all really want me, and I want to be there for them all."

The star, who rose to fame co-hosting Blue Peter and is now a regular on Morning Live, is mum to son Ernie, son Louis and daughter Elsie, born in 2015, 2017 and 2021 respectively. She shares her three children with ex-husband Richie Myler, a former professional rugby player, from whom she split in 2022.

© Prima UK / Nicky Johnston Helen Skelton is mum to three children

Helen also opened up about how she balances a busy career - which includes presenting Countryfile - with motherhood. "I used to stress about coming back to work after having my kids, but now they love what I do," she explained. "My eldest is gutted every year that I can’t do Strictly." The star reached the final of the competition in 2022 with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez.

While her career may have formed around entertaining viewers at home, it’s her own young brood who are an endless source of amusement to her. "Every now and again, they say something that just brings me to my knees - like when one of them recently said to someone, ‘My mum’s Helen Skelton!’," she jokes. "They also think I'm completely embarrassing."

Helen has likewise worked hard to shake off a desire for constant perfection. "Something I’ve really embraced since turning 40 is that sense of acceptance: ‘We are who we are.’ That's my mantra," she says. "My house is chaos, my car’s a tip, I’m probably going to be late. I’ll turn up to a kid’s birthday party without the present wrapped and when my friends come to dinner, they bring their own food. I’m chaotic, but I’m great fun!"

© Prima UK / Nicky Johnston Helen Skelton opened up about balancing career with motherhood

As she gets older, Helen is also looking on the ageing process with gratitude. "I think every year is a gift," she shares. "I’ve lost family really young – in their 20s – so I don’t take anything for granted. I’m big on saying yes – go for lunch, go away for the weekend, stay up late, have the pizza." She adds: "Take the pressure off. Spend time with people who make you belly laugh – that’s the real reset."

