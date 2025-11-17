Helen Skelton's Christmas 'stress' with three children with ex Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has shared her newfound parenting "stress" this Christmas. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Morning Live presenter revealed what her three children – Ernie, Louis, and Elsie – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Myler – had been up to. "Reason 7 million not to let your kids on YouTube," Helen captioned a snap of her kids. "My eldest has worked out how to get online Santa videos telling his siblings they are on the naughty list… the stress is real." A doting mum, Helen, 42, is gearing up for the festive season in Cumbria, where she resides with Ernie, 10, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three.

Helen's family life in Cumbria

Helen, who hails from Carlisle, moved to the Cumbrian countryside in 2022, after splitting from her husband of eight years, retired rugby player Richie Myler. During their marriage, the former couple had been based in Leeds, but after leaving their marital home, Helen made the decision to move back in with her parents on their farm in the Lake District. While speaking with The Mirror in December 2024, it was confirmed that Helen had since found a new home, which she and her children had moved into.

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in June 2025, Helen has since opened up about her sweet family life in the countryside. "My mum has always told me you get out of life what you put in, and if you want to have a nice house and a nice car, you've got to work hard and earn the money for it," she began. "And if you want to have a good relationship with your kids, then you've got to invest in them and make sure they know that they're the priority.

"That's always what's been instilled in me, and that's how I approach my mum space," Helen continued. "I hate to admit it, but the older I get, the more I realise [my mum] knows what she's on about."

Noting that she's more grateful than ever for her current chapter in life, Helen told HELLO!: "The older you get, the more you realise every year is a total privilege. I've lost people young that should still be here, so, of course, I'd love the metabolism that I had in my twenties or a few less lines around my face, but at the minute, it all still works, so I don't take any of it for granted.

"You've just got to sit in the moment that you're in," Helen mused. "That's the good thing about being a countryside person and being a sports person. It's the ultimate lesson in that nothing stays the same. When you're in a good time, just really lean into it and make the most of it – if your relationship is good or your kids are good, just rinse every second of it, but equally, the bad times don't last either. Tough times don't stay tough forever."