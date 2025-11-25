Helen Skelton feels 'grateful' as she and Gethin Jones reignite dating suspicions

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have long sparked romance rumours, and their latest photo together has done nothing to quell speculation.

The Morning Live presenters stepped out with their colleagues last week at the Royal Television Society Awards in Manchester. In a photo alongside friends, Helen was seen in a red-hot halterneck dress, while Gethin leant into her, wearing a tuxedo.

Captioning the photo, Helen said: "Grateful. Missing a pic with my @lauracaveneymorgan other than that a pretty hug filled night. Lucky to work with some legends. Thanks @royaltelevisionsocietynw."

In other photos from the event, Helen was seen posing in front of a giant Christmas tree, while also joining other daytime television stars, including Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford.

Fans were quick to lavish the presenter with praise, as one enthused: "You looked sensational as always and a real treat to see you," and a second added: "Lady in red Helen as they say in Newcastle, 'What a little belta'."

Dating rumours

Helen and Gethin have sparked plenty of romance rumours with their notably flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram.

Back in June, the duo were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre.

Helen and Gethin were seen getting close View post on Instagram

However, Helen and Gethin have long insisted that they are simply friends, and last month, it was being reported that the pair had since "cooled" their romance. Back in July, MailOnline reported that Gethin had been spotted on celebrity dating app Raya during a trip to Australia.

Speaking about their friendship back in June, Helen told HELLO!: "I've done this job for a long time, and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks.

© Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton appeared to be in good spirits in a video posted to Instagram Helen and Gethin have been linked for months

"Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."