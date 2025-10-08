Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones share glimpse at close friendship after romance rumours

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have posted a plethora of behind-the-scenes from the Morning Live set on Instagram after rumours of a romance surfaced between the co-hosts. In a clip posted to Helen's Instagram, her and Gethin's close friendship is on full display as the pair giggle and joke while filming. In one clip, the pair pose together on set and then realise it's a video, not a picture, before erupting into laughter. "Thanks for watching @bbcmorninglive @gethincjones me and the gang on the road," she wrote alongside the snaps and videos. "Team are back inside tomorrow, I will be back with the team next week."

It comes just days after Helen gave a candid update on her friendship with BBC Morning Live co-star Gethin following persistent speculation of a reported romance between the hosts. Taking to her Instagram stories, Helen, 42, appeared in a sleek burgundy outfit while wearing chunky gold jewellery.

Standing in the Morning Live studio, she swings the camera around to reveal Gethin standing next to her in a salmon-hued overshirt while the pair laugh and joke. The behind-the-scenes glimpses from the co-hosts, who are also longtime friends, comes amid Helen enjoying her best single life with her three children: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, whom she shares with her ex, Richie Myler.

Helen and Gethin's rumoured romance

Helen has long been linked to her co-host by hopeful fans, despite this, the pair have always insisted they're simply just great friends. The TV stars, known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram, were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company back in June. Pictures obtained by the Mail Online showed Helen on Gethin's motorbike as they headed for breakfast in Manchester city centre.

WATCH: Helen Skelton has fans talking about new ring in sweet video

© Instagram Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones pose together behind the scenes on Morning Live

Shortly after, it was reported that the pair had 'cooled off' their budding romance. Despite this, Helen has still praised her co-star and has called herself "very lucky". Speaking to HELLO! in June, she said: "I've done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks. Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."