Billie Eilish, 23 poses for rare photo with parents she lives with in tiny LA house

Billie Eilish, 23, posed for a rare family photo alongside her parents and brother at the Avatar: The Last Airbender world premiere in Hollywood on December 2, giving fans an intimate glimpse of the famously private family.

Billie kept her look understated and cool in an oversized olive-green knit sweater with fringe detailing along the hem, layered over a pale blue collared shirt and paired with loose black trousers. She completed the look with sleek straight hair and her signature minimalist glasses.

© Getty Images for 20th Century St (L-R) Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish, Patrick O'Connell, James Cameron and Finneas O'Connell attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Standing beside her, Billie's mother Maggie Baird wore a long, relaxed denim coat over a simple black top, her silver hair flowing naturally over her shoulders. Her father Patrick O’Connell opted for a casual but polished look, wearing a black bomber jacket over a patterned button-down shirt and tan cargo-style trousers.

Billie’s brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell, 28, looked sharp in a brown pinstriped suit with a matching shirt, his long hair swept back as he posed beside the family.

Also joining the group for the photo was director James Cameron, making the moment even more star-studded.

© WWD via Getty Images Billie and her mothrt, Maggie Baird, at WSJ Innovators held at the Museum of Modern Art

The rare family appearance delighted fans, offering a warm reminder of how grounded Billie remains despite global superstardom.

The singer has previously said that she still lives at home with her parents in Los Angeles, despite her global success and amassing a net worth of $53 million, according to Forbes.

The two-bedroom home Billie grew up in is worth an estimated $800,000, and her brother Finneas has revealed that their parents slept on a futon in the living room so their children could each have their own bedroom.

The property is even where Billie recorded much of her debut album, as Finneas set up a makeshift recording studio in his bedroom.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv Billie performs onstage during HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Her mother Maggie is an actress and has previously dismissed claims that Billie and Finneas are 'nepo-babies' due to her work as an actress.

Maggie – who appeared in a 1999 episode of Friends where she played a casting director working with Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani – said she "eked out a meager living" as an actress.

"I think it's hilarious," she said about her brief appearance in Friends. "Because that came out, and it was like, 'Oh, Billie is a nepo baby.'

"And I'm like, 'Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?'" She told Glamour in 2024.

© Getty Images Billie and Finneas seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Maggie described her and her husband, Patrick – who was also a performer – as "working class actors".

"We eked out a meager living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome," she recalled.

"But the industry is primarily people like us or even people not even like us who couldn't even do that. So when all of this happened to our kids, we'd never been on that side of it."

Maggie admitted that she only ever appeared in minor roles in shows such as The West Wing, Charmed, The X-Files, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and never landed a leading part.

She added: "I think that people don't really understand there's a whole industry of people who are creative and they're working and they're struggling, and they make perfectly happy lives, and they feel creative, and they feel fulfilled.

"But that's a very different life than on this side of the door where you're suddenly playing in this different arena."