Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger come together for heartwarming moment with grandchildren in festive photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Thanksgiving weekend included plenty of quality time with the grandparents for her kids.

As the holiday festivities came to an end, the BDA podcast host shared a glimpse inside their own, including a heartwarming photo of her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, doting on their two granddaughters.

Katherine is the former couple's first of four kids. She has been married to Chris Pratt since 2019, and the two are parents to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, son Ford, one, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

© Instagram Maria and Arnold were pictured doting over their granddaughters

The doting mom took to Instagram Monday, December 1, and first shared a photo featuring her mom Maria, as well as her sister Christina, 34, and brother Christopher, 27.

Other photos included one of her Thanksgiving tablescape, one with Chris, who is sporting some 70s-esque sideburns, one featuring Rob Lowe's wife Sheryl Berkoff, and some of the cooking they enjoyed as well.

Katherine also included a sweet photo of her two daughters looking into a massive gingerbread house, accompanied by their grandparents Maria and Arnold, another of them horseback riding, plus a sweet photo of little Ford decked out in a preppy, festive outfit.

© Instagram Katherine also took her girls horseback riding

"So much to be thankful for," Katherine wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Beautiful pictures of you and your family. I hope you guys had a blessed and Happy Thanksgiving," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love this so much… Ford's little outfit! Beautiful family," and: Love this and your family!! Have to say fabulous Ford (& his outfit) may be the highlight," as well as: "You have a beautiful family, and you and Maria are beautiful inside and out."

Maria, speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast in May, gushed about welcoming Chris to the family, after she herself introduced him to Katherine at church. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she shared, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

© Instagram Ford's little outfit stole the show

Maria added that she feels the same way about her daughter-in-law Abby Champion, who her son Patrick has been dating since 2015 and married earlier this year, and emphasized how "important" that is for her. "When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris have been married since 2019

She maintained that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."