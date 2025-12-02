Jenna Bush Hager's elaborate Connecticut home steals the show in new family photos

Jenna Bush Hager's home is decked out and ready for the holidays.

As the Thanksgiving holiday festivities came to an end, the Today Show anchor shared a glimpse inside her own, including photos of her family and the stunning Connecticut house they moved into last year.

The former first daughter has been married to her husband Henry Hager since 2008, and together they are parents to daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five.

With November come and gone, Jenna took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of what kept her busy throughout the month, first a heartwarming family photo featuring her husband and three kids posing in a dimly-lit dining room after dinner.

She next shared a photo of her birthday menu from her celebrations on November 25, plus several stunning glimpses into what appears to be her Connecticut home, which features plenty of ornate wallpaper and and furniture, plus framed portraits of what appears to be rooms in the White House, where both her father George W. Bushband grandfather George H.W. Bush lived.

"NOVEMBER: Sagittarius celebrations with creative direction by my loveliest kids, reunion and more celebrating with my dearest in the most magical place (@thecolonypalmbeach ) … stepping into December grateful," she wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images Jenna celebrated her 44th birthday on November 25

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Jenna! Creative thoughtful menu. Gorgeous pictures. What a beautiful festive mantel," as others followed suit with: "Your house is so pretty Jenna. And filled with so much love," and: "What a beautiful family photo," as well as: "Your house is so pretty!!"

Jenna is coming up on the year anniversary since her longtime TODAY co-host and good friend Hoda Kotb left the show, after which 3rd Hour with Hoda & Jenna became TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

She has spent the past year welcoming a revolving door of co-hosts each week to her news desk, including the likes of Keke Palmer, Leslie Bibb, Justin Sylvester, Dwyane Wade, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Obama, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen, and even her own husband Henry.

© Instagram She met her husband Henry when he was working on her father's reelection campaign

She has yet to announce when she will land on a permanent co-anchor, but did say that it is still the plan eventually.

Speaking with People at the Read with Jenna book festival in Nashville in June, she said: "We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family," although she noted that they're still "searching" for that perfect fit.

© Today/NBC The Hager-Bush family moved to Connecticut last year

"To have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen," she added, though she said that the team had "just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet," still promising that news will come soon.