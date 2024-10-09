Billie Eilish supports beautiful actress mother in stunning red carpet appearance

Billie Eilish has had the support of her parents her entire life – so it's only fitting that she returned the favor and showed up for her mom, Maggie Baird, during her own big night.

The Bad Guy singer, 22, and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, 27, joined their actress mom, 65, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday.

Billie and Finneas were all smiles as they beamed with pride while posing with their mom on the red carpet.

Maggie is one of four mothers of superstars who appear in Glamour's Women of the Year issue, which also features Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey, and Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce.

The former Broadway star – who has appeared in an episode of Friends – looked beautiful in an all-black outfit that featured a floor-sweeping robe with silk lapels that made her curled gray hair pop.

Billie stuck to her usual style and rocked baggy, white shorts with a matching shirt and black, satin tie worn under an oversized pinstriped blazer, completing her look with long, black socks and sneakers with red laces.

During Maggie's interview with the magazine, she dismissed claims that Billie and Finneas are 'nepo-babies' due to her work as an actress.

Maggie – who appeared in a 1999 episode of Friends where she played a casting director working with Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani – said she "eked out a meager living" as an actress.

"I think it's hilarious," she said about her brief appearance in Friends. "Because that came out, and it was like, 'Oh, Billie is a nepo baby.'

"And I'm like, 'Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?'"

Maggie described her and her husband, Patrick O'Connell – who was also a performer – as "working class actors".

"We eked out a meager living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome," she recalled.

"But the industry is primarily people like us or even people not even like us who couldn't even do that. So when all of this happened to our kids, we'd never been on that side of it."

Maggie admitted that she only ever appeared in minor roles in shows such as The West Wing, Charmed, The X-Files, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and never landed a leading part.

She added: "I think that people don't really understand there's a whole industry of people who are creative and they're working and they're struggling, and they make perfectly happy lives, and they feel creative, and they feel fulfilled.

"But that's a very different life than on this side of the door where you're suddenly playing in this different arena."

Meanwhile, Billie recently admitted that she has struggled with "dark times" while on tour as she found the experience "unpleasant".

"I've had some really dark times on tour. For a long time, I was kind of living like it was temporary," she told Vogue.

"Like, yeah, I'm touring for now and it's kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It'll be over. And the truth is, it's the rest of my life."

She added: "I didn't realize that I could make touring enjoyable. I just was very lonely for many years, and I'm not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."