WATCH: Reba McEntire's fiancé threatens to walk off show after 'Mr & Mrs' game fail: 'I feel terrible'

Reba McEntire was joined by her fiancé, Rex Linn, during the December 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. However, things took an unexpected turn during a game of 'Mr & Mrs'.

"If you got matching tattoos, what would they be?" asked the host. The couple held up their cards to reveal opposing answers, with Reba writing "Tater Tot" on hers. "Oh I should have thought of a Tater Tot. I feel terrible, I'm leaving," said Rex.

During the show, the Happy Place co-stars revealed how they got their "Tater Tot" and "Sugar Tot" nicknames for each other, and how they eventually become known jointly as "The Tots."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Rex Linn and Reba McEntire are engaged

"The waitress came into this little private room and said, 'Hey, we have a very, very special appetizer. I know you just had a huge meal, but we have a great appetizer list... Tonight we have tater tots,' and Reba immediately replied, 'I’ll take two orders of those,'" Rex recalled.

"Since she was pounding these tater tots, I said, 'Your nickname is Tater Tot from now on,'" he shared. "That’s how she got the name Tater Tot."

Reba added: "During COVID, when I was in Oklahoma after Mama had passed and we were talking every day, my sister Susie heard that he called me Tater Tot and said, 'Well, you should call him Sugar Tot.' We became The Tots."

© Instagram The couple revealed their nicknames for one another

Reba and Rex announced their engagement in September when the actress appeared at the 2025 Emmy Awards with a diamond ring on her finger. They then revealed that he had actually proposed 10 months prior, in December 2024, on their 130-acre ranch outside of Nashville.

"I said, 'What are you doing?' and he said, 'Would you marry me? I want to cross the finish line with you,'" Reba recounted to USA Today, adding that she was left speechless. "He said, 'You're not saying anything!' And I finally said, 'Well, yes! Yes!' He thought he was going to have to jump into the creek."

© Getty Images Rex and Reba are yet to set a date for their wedding

However, the couple are yet to set a date for the big day. "What we're doing right now, honestly, is enjoying our engagement time. We haven't set a date, we're just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy's Place every day," Rex told E! News. Reba added that their wedding will be "a lot of fun".

"It's gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that's Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food," she added.