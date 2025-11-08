What happened to the country music stars of the 80s?

Reba McEntire

© AFP via Getty Images Reba is one of country's most successful stars

Everyone has heard of Reba McEntire – even my sister, who swears she has never listened to a country song in her life, knows who Reba is. The redhead is one of the most popular female country artists of all time, and has had over 100 singles make it onto the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She could probably release a voicemail and it would become a radio hit.

Her first single debuted in 1976, and she fought against her label at the time, who wanted her to be more pop-focused. "I said, 'I would really like things more country. I don’t want orchestra and violins. I want a steel guitar and a fiddle.' That started me having more control of the songs that I recorded," she told PBS.

"I did find my own way, but I went back to my teachers – Dolly [Parton], Loretta [Lynn], Tammy [Wynette] – and saw what they did to pave the way for women in country music. And I took that wisdom and added it to what I wanted to do." Thank goodness she listened to her gut – it proved to be right on the money.

© CBS via Getty Images Reba is an iconic redhead

She went on to top the Billboard Country Singles chart in 1982 with 'Can't Even Get the Blues', and subsequently dominated the '80s country scene. Reba was even crowned Female Vocalist of the Year four years in a row at the CMAs (1984-1987). In other words, she basically owned the entire decade.

Reba, who had been married to rancher Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, fell in love with her manager, Narvel Blackstock, and the duo tied the knot in 1989. They were the very definition of a power couple. Together they built an entire business empire, complete with a talent management firm, a construction company, a horse farm and even a jet charter service.

© Frazer Harrison/ACM2009 The singer married Narvel in 1989

In the '90s, the star took a hard left turn towards Hollywood, making her film debut in the 1990 horror comedy Tremors. She then later landed her own sitcom, Reba, which ran from 2001 to 2007, featuring one of TV's catchiest theme songs (it hasn't left my head in days). The Grammy winner published her autobiography, Reba: My Story, in 1994, four years after welcoming her only child, Shelby Blackstock.

Life wasn't without its lows, though. Reba and Narvel's decades-long marriage ended in 2015, and she was forced to pay her former husband half of her fortune in the divorce settlement. She bounced back, however, and began dating actor Rex Linn in 2020, with the pair sweetly announcing their engagement in 2025. She's a comeback queen, if you ask me!