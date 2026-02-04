Reba McEntire confirms major wedding setback for nuptials with Rex Linn

Fans of Reba McEntire and her fiancé, Rex Linn, likely won't see the couple walk down the aisle until at least 2027, as the country star revealed at the Grammy Awards.

The 70-year-old shared that despite getting engaged at the end of 2024, work was more of a priority for the pair than saying "I do".

"We're still waiting on a third season pickup from Happy's Place. And Rex got picked up on Stick with Owen Wilson, so that pushed the wedding back," she explained to E! News. "[Rex] says, 'Work comes first.'"

The duo currently co-star in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, which was renewed for a third season just a day after Reba's Grammys appearance.

"Both St. Denis Medical and Happy's Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC and Peacock, in a statement on Monday.

Reba and Rex, who have also worked together on Big Sky, The Hammer, Young Sheldon and The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, began dating in 2020.

"We love being around one another," Rex told E! News about their work-life balance. "We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can't wait to go back the next day. Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we're together because we're a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us."

They confirmed their engagement to the world in September 2025, nine months after Rex popped the question on Christmas Eve during a walk around their ranch. Reba previously shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"People say, 'When are you going to get married?' And we don't know," she explained. "We're loving being engaged. We love planning. So whenever we get to a point where we can take that time and be relaxed about it and plan the wedding, we'll be fine with that, too."

While Reba is enjoying spending time with Rex on and off the screen, she is also mourning the loss of her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August 2025 following a battle with melanoma.

Brandon, who was previously married to Kelly Clarkson, was the son of Reba's second husband and former manager, Narvel Blackstock. The redheaded star sang her 2025 song "Trailblazer" on the Grammys stage as she led the in memoriam section, after sharing with E! News that she would dedicate her performance to Brandon.

"It really is special to me, because my son is one that we're honoring," Reba said. "He passed away in August, and so Brandon is going to be up on the stage with Brandy, and me, and Lukas, and the two ladies playing the cello and the violin, so it's going to be very special. This is going to be my favorite memory."