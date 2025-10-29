Reba McEntire gets tearful as she notes stepson Brandon Blackstock 'did not win with cancer'

Reba McEntire got emotional over the passing of her late former stepson Brandon Blackstock on the latest episode of The Voice. The late talent manager, the "I'm a Survivor" singer's ex-husband Narvel Blackstock's son, passed away in August aged 48, after a battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. He was a father to four kids, two, Savannah and Seth, who he shared with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, and another two, River and Remington, who he shared with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.

On the Monday, October 27 episode of season 28, Team Reba artist Aubrey Nicole performed a rendition of Martina McBride's song "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," which is about a couple facing a cancer diagnosis, and which the contestant sang in tribute to her father, who is now in remission.

© Michael Buckner Narvel, Reba, Kelly and Brandon in 2015

After the performance, fellow coach Snoop Dogg went on to share that while he didn't previously know the song, he was moved by the performance, before Reba added: "I do know this song. Martina's — I'll need it, thank you, Snoop," as the rapper handed her a tissue to wipe her eyes.

"Martina's a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer," she went on, referring to Brandon, to whom she was a stepmother during her marriage to Narvel, from 1989 until 2015. "That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job."

Earlier this month, Reba also remembered Brandon fondly, and shared insight into what his personality was really like. Speaking with People, she said: "My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," and emphasized: "I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was four years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14."

© WireImage Kelly and Brandon with his and their kids in 2019

The Happy's Place star went on to recall what he was like at home, remembering him as "so funny" and how he loved to "pull pranks" and "scare people," she said. "We'd be at the office there at Starstruck [which was owned by Narvel] in Nashville and I'd be sitting at my desk and I'd see Penny Chubb [a Starstruck Entertainment employee] walk by going to the lady's room, and then here comes Brandon. He'd hide behind the pillar."

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon were married from 2013 to 2022

The The Voice judge maintained: "Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we'll never forget him."

© Instagram Brandon with his kids and grandson

Brandon's passing was announced on August 7, though Kelly, to whom he was married from 2013 to 2022, never addressed his passing. A statement from his family confirming his death said he "passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."