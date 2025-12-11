Exclusive: Tyra Banks tells all about private son's desire for fame, holiday rituals and making her own Christmas music

Tyra Banks is booked and busy as both a mother and entrepreneur, however she revealed to HELLO! how she makes it all work.
Her work-life balance
She transparently revealed that her intense schedule does come with obstacles when it comes to organizing her work time versus her play time with her son York Banks Asla, nine.
During Tyra's festive private tasting event on December 10 at the ARTECHOUSE, where guests were invited to try out her viral Hot Ice Cream and listen to the world premiere of her catchy song "Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE," the entertainer got candid.
She shared: "Balancing mom and entrepreneur is very difficult, especially in today's day when a lot of the times I'm working at home because your child doesn't understand that you're at work." She revealed that York often wants to play, but she has to explain to him that she has to work, despite being at home.
The businesswoman, who arrived at the event directly from a 25-hour long plane ride from Sydney, Australia said: "So sometimes I'll go into another room and let him kind of have his time so he's not conflicted and confused with that. But then there are some times where I'm like, 'Mommy wants to be with you, but I do have to work, so I'm gonna work at the kitchen table, give mommy her time, but we're still here.' So that's kind of the balance."
How her son has adapted to her fame
At first York did not understand how everybody knew his mom. Tyra would often tell him that she met people who approached her at a party.
She continued: "I just wanted to keep him pure as long as possible – of not understanding that, but now he does understand it and he kind of doesn't care, which is really great. I remember once, there [were] a lot of people that were coming up to me and he was like, 'Mom, I don't know if I really like when people do that.' And I was like, 'Oh, I understand they take mommy away from you and it takes away from our private time' and he's like 'Well no, I actually kinda want them to do it to me.' And I was like, 'What?' So that was hilarious."
About her son entering the entertainment space
As for whether or not Tyra would be supportive of York entering into the world of entertainment, the model is open. She expressed: "I would want my son if he expressed interest in being in entertainment, to study, to earn it. He's gonna of course have opportunity based on me being his mama, but he probably would have to be better in my household, you know, to say you have to earn it. There's this whole nepo baby thing going around, and they're gonna say it, but have them just say it just because, not because you're not excellent."
About "Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE"
The model uses her music particularly her new foray into the holiday genre, as a healing way to help herself and her loved ones air out their woes during the holiday season. Tyra shared: "I'm obsessed with music and music as a vehicle to entertain and delight, and to get people jamming and also to unify. I have so many friends that say, 'Gosh, I don't wanna go home for Christmas, it's gonna out all of these family members to get up."
Tyra said of her vision: "Auntie with her shoulders going 'whoopee whoopee, bonus, bonus babies,' meaning stepchildren. I call out the exes.I call out boyfriends and girlfriends saying, 'They're getting their drink on because they're nervous' – all of these things. I wanted to celebrate the family. And then also I wanted to call out Global Desserts. I've traveled the world and have experienced so many different beautiful cultures, and I wanted to throw them all in a song together. So it's family unite and world unite."