Exclusive: Tyra Banks tells all about private son's desire for fame, holiday rituals and making her own Christmas music

She transparently revealed that her intense schedule does come with obstacles when it comes to organizing her work time versus her play time with her son York Banks Asla, nine.

During Tyra's festive private tasting event on December 10 at the ARTECHOUSE, where guests were invited to try out her viral Hot Ice Cream and listen to the world premiere of her catchy song "Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE," the entertainer got candid.

She shared: "Balancing mom and entrepreneur is very difficult, especially in today's day when a lot of the times I'm working at home because your child doesn't understand that you're at work." She revealed that York often wants to play, but she has to explain to him that she has to work, despite being at home.

The businesswoman, who arrived at the event directly from a 25-hour long plane ride from Sydney, Australia said: "So sometimes I'll go into another room and let him kind of have his time so he's not conflicted and confused with that. But then there are some times where I'm like, 'Mommy wants to be with you, but I do have to work, so I'm gonna work at the kitchen table, give mommy her time, but we're still here.' So that's kind of the balance."