What is Tyra Banks' 'hot' ice cream? Everything we know about the star's newest venture

The supermodel Tyra Banks is exploring the world of desserts, and by doing so, she is confusing her fans. Tyra, 51, launched "hot ice cream" at the end of September and her fans are…lost. The former reality TV host wrote to her 7.2 million Instagram followers: "The weather isn't the only thing warming up in Sydney. We're bringing you the world's first HOT ice cream. Not a latte. Not hot chocolate. But hot ice cream, transformed into a warm, pourable, sip-friendly dessert." And while she seemed excited, her fans aren't as much.

Tyra called the ice cream "Fairy Dough Diva Hot Mama" and claimed it is "silky, smooth, and sippably warm" and made it clear that it is "not melted ice cream." She continued, sharing that it's "buttery vanilla biscuit-infused hot cream topped with Chantilly, rainbow [sprinkles] and finished with a slice of [the brand's] super-buttery house-made fairy dough crunch biscuit."

But, fans of Tyra didn't seem to want "hot ice cream." One fan commented on the supermodel's Instagram post: "Is she crashing out or…" And another wrote: "This is what happens when you have green eyes and you are beautiful your whole life."

Tyra opened the Sydney based ice cream shop SMiZE & DREAM in January 20205. "We want to have many shops in Australia," she told TODAY in April, adding that she hopes it becomes "a household name" in the country. "Where we're different is where it's like a little bit of an immersive theater, the shop that I'm building."

The supermodel explained: "We call it HOT MAMA. Because mamas (and mama figures) hustle hard – and deserve to indulge in a little hotness for themselves." And she is one hot mom! Tyra moved to Australia in 2023 with her son York, nine, and her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin. She shares York with her ex-partner Erik Asla.

"I just fell in love with [Australia]," Tyra told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. "Every time I went back, and went back...and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, 'I'm happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?' And we did."

In June, the supermodel chatted with HELLO! about being a working mom: "He's now becoming a little bit of a business person himself. He understands marketing. When we're in Australia, he's looking at the backs of buses and things, he's like 'Mommy, I don't like that ad', or 'Mommy, look at that one, that tagline is really clever', so he's just becoming a part of it."

As for her "hot ice cream," Tyra says: "Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine and it's all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama Carolyn." Carolyn London, Tyra's mom, used to lift her and her daughter's spirits with ice cream.

"I would drive to Hollywood, California…after work, after my second or third job," she told HELLO!. "We'd go over to the ice cream parlour and get cups or cones, and sit in the car and people watch, and talk about our dreams, and talk about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do in life, and this is an extension of that."