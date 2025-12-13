All the signs Amy Schumer and husband were headed for divorce following split announcement after 7 year marriage

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have separated after seven years of marriage. The actress took to Instagram on December 12 to share that the couple had made the "difficult decision" to part ways.

Alongside a photograph of herself, Chris, and their son Gene, on the New York City subway, Amy penned a heartfelt message. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," the comedian wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

The pair tied the knot back in February 2018 and welcomed their son in May 2019. Chris is a American chef and farmer best known for being a chef in Martha's Vineyard - a Massachusetts island just south of Cape Cod - and has worked at a number of restaurants. Beyond this, he has also written a book called Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard.

Amy opened up to TODAY that she knew Fischer was "the one" after a month of dating. "We got down to business really quick," she shared.

In light of the announcement, we're taking a look back at all the signs that the couple's relationship was on the rocks.

© Jamie McCarthy/Peacock Addressing split Back in November, speculation began to arise that the couple were headed for divorce. However, Amy shut down the whispers with an Instagram post. Alongside a picture of New York City and praising Hulu's divorce-lawyer series All's Fair, she penned: "And Chris and I are still married."



© Instagram Health journey Alongside a social media post at the beginning of the month, Amy gave her fans a health update while addressing her marital status. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she shared. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best." In her Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, the comedian shared that her husband is on the Autism spectrum. "My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's," she said. "He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on." Schumer explained that all of Chris' qualities "that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him." Amy has been open about suffering with endometriosis, a condition that her husband has supported her with throughout their marriage. Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining (endometrium) grows outside the uterus.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Net Removed pictures On November 11, Amy deleted all previous photos from her Instagram profile, which included those that featured Chris. "I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!" she shared at the time.

© Instagram Wedding ring Amy has been spotted without her wedding ring on numerous occasions leading up to her divorce announcement. At the beginning of the month, the comedian shared a new at-home photo revealing her dramatic recent weight loss, while also appearing without her wedding ring. Amy posted the image to Instagram with a humorous nod to parenthood, captioning it: "Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed," referring to her son Gene, who enthusiastically photobombs the picture from behind. In the picture, Amy is captured sitting on a staircase wearing a cream-coloured, lingerie-inspired mini dress with ruffled satin detailing and a structured bodice. Her hair is styled in soft waves, and her makeup is radiant l, highlighting her noticeably slimmer face. Her left hand, resting on her knee, is ring-free.

© FilmMagic Home for sale Amy listed her Brooklyn home for $14 million earlier this year, before reducing the listing price to $12.75 million. The star initially purchased the home back in 2022. At the time, Amy shared that the family had decided to move to be closer to Gene's school in Manhattan. "He got into a good school and we’re too lazy to commute 45 minutes to take our son to school every day," she told the Wall Street Journal. The Brooklyn listing was described as a logistical choice related to their son’s education, indicating that while the public interpreted it as a signal, the family had a separate, openly stated reason for the move. The actress also listed her New Orleans residence on October 26, before taking it off the market with a sudden decision change.