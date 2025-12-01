Amy Schumer showcases dramatic weight loss as she appears without her wedding ring

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer surprised fans this week after sharing a new at-home photo revealing her dramatic recent weight loss – while also appearing without her wedding ring. The comedian, 44, posted the image to Instagram with a humorous nod to parenthood, captioning it: "Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed," referring to her son Gene, who enthusiastically photobombs the picture from behind.

© Instagram Amy Schumer at home with son Gene

Amy's weight loss has been aided by her use of Mounjaro

In the snap, Amy sits on a staircase wearing a cream-coloured, lingerie-inspired mini dress with ruffled satin detailing and a structured bodice. Her hair is styled in soft, flowing curls, and her makeup is polished and youthful, highlighting her noticeably slimmer face. Her left hand, resting on her knee, is ring-free.

© Instagram Amy looking fresh-faced

Fans were quick to comment on and compliment her refreshed, youthful appearance. "You look like a teenager. I literally thought this was from your prom," one follower wrote. Another joked, "Here is this time machine, and can I get a ride?! GORG." A third added, "Okay Benjamina Button, every day you look younger than the last."

The I Feel Pretty star made a major change to her Instagram profile earlier this year, deciding to remove all the evidence of her pre-weight loss by deleting every photo. Hours before Amy wiped her Instagram clean, she shared her very first post on her Stories, revealing her plans to remove all her previous photos from her grid. "My first ever insta post. I'm gonna erase them all cause why not?" she wrote. On October 30, Amy shared an update on her weight loss journey and revealed that she was "feeling strong and like myself."

© Instagram Amy showed off her 40lbs weight loss in a stunning red dress

Amy has been open about her health challenges in recent years, including discussing her experience with weight-loss medication and her ongoing treatment for endometriosis. She has continued to share candid updates about her wellbeing and life as a working mum, often mixing humour with honesty.

The Trainwreck actress has talked frankly about her weight loss journey and her use of GLP-1 medications to suppress her appetite. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot. But I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

© Getty Amy and her husband welcomed son Gene in 2019

The comedian married chef Chris Fischer in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, and they welcomed their son Gene the following year. The pair have previously spoken about co-parenting and their efforts to support Gene’s developmental needs, though they have kept the broader details of their family life private. Amy has not addressed the absence of her wedding ring, and Chris has remained out of the public eye in recent months.