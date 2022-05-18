Who is Life & Beth star Amy Schumer married to? The actress tied the knot back in 2018

Amy Schumer has been leaving audiences in stitches ever since she rose to fame almost ten years ago - and now the comedian and actress has a brand new sitcom for fans to get stuck into.

Life & Beth, which makes its debut on Disney+ for UK viewers this week, has been written and directed by the 40-year-old - and stars her too! It follows a woman who decides to reassess her life after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend and quitting her job. However, it couldn't be further from Amy's own experiences as she has been happily married for a number of years. Want to know more? Keeping reading to find out...

WATCH: The official trailer for Amy Schumer's new comedy Life & Beth

Since 2018, the 2022 Oscars host has been married to American chef and farmer Chris Fischer. The pair tied the knot the day after Valentine's Day at a jaw-dropping private home in California that is reported to be worth $23million.

At the time, Amy kept her nuptials under wraps but has since revealed a number of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the ceremony, including her gorgeous wedding gown.

Prior to the announcement of their wedding, Amy had not publicly announced her relationship with Chris, who is actually the brother of her assistant, Molly. It's believed that they began dating sometime in 2017.

They welcomed their first child together, Gene David, in May 2019. Amy previously detailed how hard both her pregnancy and labour were, revealing that doctors were surprised she was able to even carry her baby in the first place as she suffers from endometriosis.

Amy and her husband welcomed son Gene in 2019

The couple revealed in 2020 that they had been trying for a second baby via In vitro fertilization but were unsuccessful. On Sunday Today with Willie Geist, she revealed: "We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she added. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

Before meeting her husband, Amy was in a relationship with Chicago-based furniture designer Ben Hanisch. The pair got together at the start of 2016 after meeting on a dating app and made things official when they stepped out together at that year's Golden Globes Awards. Sadly, though, they called things quits 18 months later, in May 2017.

Amy's other famous exes include professional wrestler Nick Nemeth, better known by his ring name Dolph Ziggler, and fellow comedian Anthony Jeselnik.

