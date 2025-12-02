Amy Schumer reveals the truth behind her 40-lb weight loss transformation

Amy Schumer has never shied away from speaking about her health journey over the years, particularly when it comes to her 40-lb weight loss transformation.

The comedienne candidly shared that her experience with GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, was not an easy one and came at a high price. GLP-1 medications work to suppress appetite, helping users lose weight, and are typically given to patients with diabetes.

© Instagram Amy has lost a reported 40 lbs during her weight loss journey

Her weight loss journey actually began back in 2022, when she underwent liposuction three years after the birth of her son, Gene, via C-section. Amy also had her appendix and uterus removed due to her endometriosis, and opted into the liposuction procedure as a result.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey, thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Never thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."

The mom of one later explained on the Dear Chelsea podcast that she wanted to bring light to the issue and be honest with her fans. "I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

After her liposuction, Amy tried various GLP-1 medications before she found the right fit for her. Ozempic only made her sicker due to her genetic makeup. "I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she explained to Howard Stern.

"So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting – and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. So, God bless them."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow," she added. "So what's the point?" Wegovy was also a miss for Amy, as she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

© Getty Images The star shared her experience with GLP-1s

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Finally, Amy tried Mounjaro, which led to "a really good experience," she said in an Instagram video, adding that she wanted to "keep it real with you about that".

© Instagram She was too sick to play with her son while taking weight loss medication

Exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia Phillips spoke to HELLO! about Amy's weight loss journey, and applauded the Trainwreck actress for bringing to light the issues that plague countless people. "

I love that Amy has chosen to share her health journey publicly. It normalizes the challenges us women in midlife go through," she said. "I wish more people of influence were as honest as Amy."

© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im Amy is using her voice to bring light to these issues

"Her journey also highlights that there is no one silver bullet for weight loss. Even the GLP-1 medications trigger such a range of reactions; one had her bedridden and vomiting, the other is now working well."

Amelia added that while liposuction and medication may be "extreme" weight loss measures, it was ultimately for the best due for Amy due to her autoimmune condition and endometriosis. "[The conditions] will be more easily managed if her body fat is sitting in a healthy range (excess body fat is metabolically active and triggers inflammatory chemicals and unhealthily higher estrogen levels)."