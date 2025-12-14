Inside Mary Poppins' Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews' sweet friendship throughout the 64 years since the film's release

Dick and Julie, 90, met on the set of Mary Poppins in 1964, which was actually Julie's film debut. They were introduced to each other during dance rehearsals, and they first shot the dance scene for "Jolly Holiday" together. From the very beginning, Dick believed that Julie would become a mega-star.

The actor recalled on the Dick Cavett Show back in 1974: "Nobody knew who she was. I thought at that time, 'Just you wait.'" He was onto something, because after the film wrapped, her career took off. Dick proudly said: "[She] became one of the biggest stars in the whole world."

Julie mentioned in her memoir titled, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years, that Dick's energy on set made all the difference. She shared: "I performed Mary Poppins's demure, ladylike version of the step — but Dick flung his long legs up so high that I burst out laughing." She added that "the camaraderie on set" helped make her first movie experience "unforgettable."