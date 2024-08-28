Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julie Andrews & Dick Van Dyke's best then-and-now photos 60 years after Mary Poppins premiere
Split image of Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke in 1974 vs 2004© Getty

The legendary Disney film marked its milestone 60th anniversary on August 27

Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Though Mary Poppins has been a classic film for kids born as recently as this decade to watch, unbelievably, it has been a whopping 60 years since it first premiered in 1964.

The beloved musical, starring legends Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke, both of whom are still working today, marked the milestone 60th anniversary of its release on August 27.

At the time, it earned $44 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year, and received 13 Academy  Award nominations. Moreover, not only was it the Sound of Music actress' film debut, when she was 29, but among the Oscar nominations was her nod for Best Actress, which she won.

Walt Disney had been trying to make Mary Poppins for decades, and in fact, he chose Andrews as his lead star back in 1962, however she was pregnant at the time; Mr. Disney, set on her being the iconic nanny, waited for her to give birth to start production.

"In retrospect, I could not have asked for a better introduction to film, in that it taught me so much in such a short period of time. The special effects and animation challenges alone were a steep learning curve, the likes of which I would never experience again," she wrote in her second memoir, 2019's Home Work, per the BBC

Scroll below for some of the best throwback photos of both Andrews and Van Dyke, plus how much they still look like their characters today.

1/5

Julie Andrews of 'My Fair Lady' fame pictured in the London Clinic with her new baby daughter Emma. It was also announced today that Julie will make her film debut in Walt Disney's 'Mary Poppins.' Also pictured is Julie's husband, stage designer Tony Walton, 28th November 1962© Getty

Waiting for a star

Though Mr. Disney knew Andrews was his Mary Poppins by 1962, he told her he'd wait until she gave birth to her daughter Emma, shared with ex-husband Tony Walton, to start production. Her casting was announced as soon as she gave birth, on November 28, 1962.

2/5

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in a scene from the movie Mary Poppins, 1964© Getty

Ms. Poppins & Bert

Andrews, now 88, was 29 years old when Mary Poppins was released, while Van Dyke, now 98, was 39.

3/5

Julie Andrews was passed over, in favor of Audrey Hepburn, for the role of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, which she originated on stage. This freed her to play the title role in Mary Poppins, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress; Hepburn was not even nominated. Here the two of them stand after Andrews received her Oscar. 1965© Getty

When one door closes…

Before filming Mary Poppins, Andrews was famously passed over in favor of Audrey Hepburn to play Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, a role she had first played in its theatrical production. Despite the setback, it allowed her to star in Mary Poppins, making for her first film and first Oscar win (Hepburn did not receive a nomination).

4/5

Dick Van Dyke, Julie Andrews performing in the ABC tv movie 'Julie and Dick at Covent Garden' 1974© Getty

A decade later

The Mary Poppins co-stars reunited exactly ten years after the 1964 release for a television music and comedy special titled Julie and Dick at Covent Garden.

5/5

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke attend the U.S. premiere of Disney's "Saving Mr. Banks", the untold backstory of how the classic film "Mary Poppins" made it to the screen, at the Walt Disney Studios on December 9, 2013 in Burbank, California© Getty

Forever Mary & Bert

The former co-stars have reunited several times throughout the years, however they had an extra special reunion in 2013, one year before the 50th anniversary of the film, for the premiere of Saving Mr. Banks, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, which tells the story of Mr. Disney's 20-year quest to obtain the movie rights to Mary Poppins in the first place.

