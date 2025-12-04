The biggest movie stars of the ‘60s – what happened to them?

Though the era dubbed the Golden Age of Hollywood slowly coming to an end in the early ‘60s, the decade continued to give rise to legendary stars who dazzled on screen and dominated headlines. From Julie Andrews’ legendary first movie role to Sidney Poitier’s trailblazing Oscars win, the era produced no shortage of icons who gave us some of the best movies in cinema history – with endless glamour to match.

But what became of these silver screen stars after the decade wrapped? From pioneering activism to career comebacks, we’re diving into the lives of the biggest Hollywood icons of the ’60s to see where they ended up.

© Getty Images,American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images John redefined the Western genre John Wayne A Hollywood titan who spent over half a century in the industry, the legendary John Wayne – aka “Duke” – was best known for his gunslinging parts in some of the biggest Western flicks of all time, including Rio Bravo (1959). He continued to be one of the biggest faces in film during the swinging sixties, bringing his seasoned bravado to hits like El Dorado (1966) and True Grit (1969), which earned him an Academy Award. The star’s last credited role was that of a cancer-afflicted gunfighter in The Shootist (1976), which he filmed while being ill himself with numerous health issues and battled through in true cowboy fashion. John passed away from stomach cancer in 1979, forever having changed the frontier of American Western cinema forever.

© Bettmann Archive,FilmMagic Imagine your first film role being *the* Mary Poppins! Julie Andrews Who else can’t get enough of anything Julie Andrews is in? It speaks volumes to the radiant star’s Hollywood talent that everybody knows her greatest hits to this day. A Broadway veteran who garnered attention for her soaring vocals in shows like My Fair Lady (1956), Julie’s very first screen role was the lead in Mary Poppins (1964), which she followed up with The Sound of Music (1965). The star sadly had a vocal cord operation go poorly in the late ‘90s, which permanently affected her singing voice. Despite this, she’s continued to dominate Hollywood with roles in the Princess Diaries franchise alongside Anne Hathaway (2001 & 2004), and you may also recognise Julie’s regal cadence as the voice of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton (2020–).

© Bettmann Archive,WireImage The handsome star never left the limelight behind Paul Newman After dominating both stage and screen in the ‘50s – including his Oscar-nominated turn in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) – Paul Newman rode the wave of superstardom into the next decade, bringing us many iconic films. After fronting Cool Hand Luke (1967), the dashing star achieved one of the most notable roles of his career with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). Paul remained in the Hollywood spotlight until his death in 2008 at age 83, with his last few roles being in Road to Perdition (2002) with Tom Hanks and the animated hit Cars (2006). The acting legend is remembered fondly not only for his filmography, but his loving marriage with fellow actress Joanna Woodward, who were together for over 50 years.

© Bettmann Archive,Getty Images The Hollywood beauty was also a tireless activist Audrey Hepburn The ‘60s were a huge decade for the enchanting Audrey Hepburn, who’d already made waves with Roman Holiday (1953), which she earned an Academy Award for, and Funny Face (1957). The stylish star starred in the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) as well as the film adaptation of Broadway’s My Fair Lady (1964), solidifying her as one of Hollywood’s most versatile leading ladies. While Audrey passed away from appendix cancer in 1993, her impact on the industry remains second to none. As well as earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before her death, rewarding her lifetime of humanitarian work, the Sabrina actress became one of the few stars to achieve EGOT status after earning a posthumous Grammy in 1994.

© Corbis via Getty Images,Getty Images for Hollywood Pantages The legendary actor broke down Hollywood barriers Sidney Poitier Trailblazing star Sidney Poitier became the first African American actor to be nominated for an Academy Award thanks to The Defiant Ones (1958), eventually winning the award in the ‘60s for Lilies of the Field (1963). The Hollywood titan redefined African American roles in Hollywood, paving the way for more authentic and empowered representation with films like A Raisin in the Sun (1961), and A Patch of Blue (1965). Sidney’s last movie role was in 2001’s The Last Brickmaker in America, and he went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009. The actor passed away in 2022 at age 94, remembered fondly by his daughter Sydney as “otherworldly and simultaneously so incredibly down-to-earth”.

© Corbis via Getty Images,WireImage The gorgeous actress is still a familiar face in Hollywood Sophia Loren With a seven-decade-long career under her belt, the enigmatic Sophia Loren continues to be a force of nature. The Italian star made history in the ‘60s after becoming the first Academy Award recipient for a non-English-language role thanks to Two Women (1960), and the brunette bombshell went on to lead more hits throughout the decade like Marriage Italian Style (1964). Sophia is still a Hollywood mainstay in her nineties, and has opened up about her daily routine that supports her still-thriving career. The star last appeared in the documentary What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021) as herself, and we’re hoping to catch more of this legendary lady on our screens in the future.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig paid tribute to the Bond legend Sean Connery The O.G. James Bond, Sean Connery began portraying the suave secret agent in the ‘60s, beginning with Dr. No (1962), and went on to star in a staggering seven 007 films. Alongside fighting crime and drinking martinis, the actor also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie (1964) alongside Tippi Hedren and the war drama The Hill (1965). Sean went on to earn slew of well-deserved accolades in the later decades of his career, from an Academy Award for The Untouchables (1987) to knighthood in the 2000 New Year Honours. The Hollywood heavyweight passed away in 2020 at age 90, with fellow Bond star Daniel Craig remembering him as “one of the true greats of cinema” in a statement.