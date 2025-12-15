Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye's daughter looks just like her mom in sweet photos

Soleil Moon Frye has melted hearts with a touching tribute to her daughter after sharing a pair of sweet new photos from one of their cherished "date nights."

The Punky Brewster star took to Instagram to post the snaps, which show Soleil posing closely with her look-alike daughter, Jagger Blue, during an evening out.

Dressed in coordinating black outfits, the mother-daughter duo radiated effortless glamour as they leaned into one another, smiling confidently for the camera.

© Instagram Punky Brewster star with her lookalike daughter

Fans were quick to point out their striking resemblance, from their matching brunette hair to their expressive eyes and poised presence.

In the photos, Soleil looks every bit the proud mum, beaming as she wraps herself around Jagger, who appears equally at ease, her polished look completed with hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

© Instagram Soleil with her daughter Jagger

The intimate setting and relaxed poses highlighted their close bond, making the moment feel deeply personal.

Alongside the images, Soleil shared a heartfelt caption that offered a glimpse into just how much the evening, and her daughter, means to her.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Soleil Moon Frye as Penelope 'Punky' Brewster

She wrote: "Love date nights with my girl. So happy for you @jagger.bluee & inspired by you beyond words. I watch you grow into this exquisite young women, while holding my buddah baby in the my heart, and mind, I can feel you then and now in the same breath and I am taken away by how spectacular you are in all of your love, art, creativity, vision and purpose. I love you forever and always my blue moon.”

The emotional message struck a chord with followers, who praised Soleil for her openness and celebrated Jagger’s transformation into a "mini-me" of her famous mum.

Jagger is also a keen actress like her mom. Soleil saw her enthusiasm for the craft when she was growing up. "My 10-year-old is obsessed and asks me every day. I keep telling her, ‘Okay, just a little longer, we’ll see.’ But she is yearning in every way. Every single day she begs to be in the business, and to be in front of the camera or on stage," she told People at the time.



Soleil Moon Frye became best known for her role as the quirky, spirited title character in the popular sitcom Punky Brewster (1984–1988), which she also voiced in the 1985 animated series It’s Punky Brewster.

© WireImage Soleil Moon Frye, daughters Jagger Joseph Blue Goldberg and Poet Sienna Rose Goldberg

The show proved popular with young audiences, with the creators even making special 15-minute episodes that could air when football games – which preceded Punky – ran long, ensuring children wouldn’t miss out.

Soleil went on to play Roxie King, Sabrina’s roommate, in Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003), and voiced Jade in the animated Bratz (2005–2006) TV series.

She reprised the role of Punky in the 2021 revival of Punky Brewster, and is currently appearing in the Disney revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022–) where she voices Zoey Howzer, a character she played in the original 2000s series.

The former child star shares daughters Poet Sienna Rose and Jagger Joseph Blue, as well as sons Lyric Sonny Roads and Story Indigo Moon with her ex-husband Jason Goldberg.

"When I was a little girl, I used to tell my mom I wanted 100 kids," she told People. "Then as an adult, I thought that our family was so big with three. Then we have this amazing, incredible surprise with four, and I’m just so thrilled and excited and literally cannot believe it."

Parenting four children, hasn't been easy for the child star. "I was always trying to find the balance between trying my best and being an incredible parent. I literally realized that it was chaos — but it was happy chaos.”