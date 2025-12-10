Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan, 66, turns heads with towering son Callum

Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan was glowing with pride on Monday night at the premiere of Fallout season two in Los Angeles, as he stood beside his towering son Callum and his producer wife, Desiree Gruber.

The family were dressed to the nines on the red carpet, with Kyle sporting a dark navy suit and white button-shirt while his Callum wore a light gray suit and a white button-up.

© Getty Images Kyle with Callum and Desiree by his side

Desiree looked stunning in a rich brown two-piece made of fabric with an intricate pattern. The top featured long sleeves and buttons down the front, while the skirt fell to her mid-calf and had a thigh slit. She added a brown belt to cinch in the waist, brown pointed flats, and a gray handbag to complete the look.

Kyle shares a close bond with his 17-year-old son, who will likely follow in his father's footsteps. "He's starting to go solo," the actor told People, adding that he was also "starting to tell stories".

Watch the Fallout season two trailer below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The teaser trailer for Fallout season 2

According to the 66-year-old, Callum is "just starting to make stuff, mostly 'cause he took a video arts class", which impressed Kyle beyond measure.

"It was just remarkable," Kyle recalled. "I was like, 'This is very good.' You never know if you're gonna have to be nice, but I was like, 'No, genuinely, this is really effective and very powerful.'"

© FilmMagic Callum is 17 years old and a budding filmmaker

He added that Callum will likely pursue a career in the arts and that he would be devastated to see him go. "We spend a lot of time together, which is really special and difficult in a way, when you think that that part is gonna change."

The duo are both ping pong fans and often play together in their home. "There's a specific kind of joy that happens when your son is home with you, either if they're coming home and they arrive, or they're there in the house with you – it just feels complete," he said. "He'll always be around, and we'll know where he is, but it'll be different."

© Getty Images Callum was last seen on the red carpet back in 2007

A love of ping pong isn't the only thing they share; Kyle often borrows Callum's clothes for the sake of his TikTok videos. "He's got an exceptional fashion sense," the Dune actor said. "It's very specific. He's right at the cutting edge of things."

When Callum was younger, Kyle loved to spend time with him on his days off. "Saturday mornings, I get up a little early and make my son breakfast – pancakes or waffles, something more involved than a school morning, where we're always racing the clock," he told the New York Post.

© Instagram Kyle is incredibly close with his son

"He has an hour-long taekwondo class, and there's a fantastic little bakery on the way called Big Booty. I'll swing by for a coffee and then, after class, we'll go, and he'll get a cupcake. Maybe a couple, if he has a play date."

Kyle shares Callum with his wife, Desiree Gruber, whom he married in 2002, three years after they met at a chiropractor's office in 1999.