90s child stars who look completely unrecognisable, including former Disney Channel actors

Edward Furlong

Actor Edward Furlong attained pin-up status in his breakout role as John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, wowing audiences with his dark hair and brooding looks and securing more roles in Hollywood, including films like American Heart, American History X – where he shaved his long locks for the role – and Detroit Rock City.

There is often a price to fame, especially for those stars who come to it before adulthood, and Edward certainly paid it, with multiple run-ins with the law, jail time, stints in rehab and drug and alcohol addiction.

Recent photographs of the star make him nearly unrecognisable to his former self, markedly dishevelled in appearance. Most notable are his teeth, which suffered at the hands of his drug abuse. Pictures of the star's mouth show rotting or missing teeth.

"It sounds weird for me to be talking about teeth because I don't live and breathe the way I look but every time I looked in the mirror, it just bummed me out as a reminder of what I had done for all those years," he told The Daily Mail, describing how he replaced all of his teeth and felt the look was a fresh start. Now four years sober, Edward has returned to acting, and with a new set of pearly whites, the sky is the limit!