Inside the $1 million Golden Globes gift bag, including six nights in New Zealand and Brad Pitt's skincare brand

Awards season is back, and so are the incredible gift bags that winners, nominees and presenters will often receive at various ceremonies. Today, HELLO! can reveal the Golden Globes bag, which features The Ultimate Gift Book, a detailed guide featuring 35 standout offerings across travel, beauty, wellness, and spirits, which retail for $957,000, representing the most expansive gift and experience assortment to date.

Nine ultra-rare bottles of Liber Pater French wine are the most valuable single items, retailing at $210,000, while there are also products from Beau Domaine, Brad Pitt's skincare brand, and two nights at The Muraka, a first-of-its-kind, luxury two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean.

© Golden Globes Atlas bespoke bag for Golden Globes

This year's bag has been curated by the Golden Globe and Robb Report, and will be the most personalized gift bag at any ceremony including the opportunity to paddle board with Laird Hamilton and go on a trek with famed rock climber Alex Honnold.

"This is a bag of wonders," Viju Matthew, an editor at Robb Report, told HELLO! "A-list celebrities who pretty much can have everything so how do you shop for them? We're in the unique position as a purveyor of luxury to answer that question and what we've done is create a high caliber breadth of curated experiences that are really able to be personalized more to the individual's passions."

This year's winners and presenters will receive the gift book, which comes inside the centerpiece bag, the Atlas Signature Duffel Bag designed exclusively for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes and made in a premium natural suede in the color midnight, with a 100% natural cotton lining, polished gold-tone hardware made from recycled metals, dual top handles, and a detachable shoulder strap.

This year's booklet includes nearly double the number of global travel getaways compared to 2025, including a three-night beachfront villa escape at Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise, and a Royal Suite experience at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

"There are elements in the book that are available to every single recipient and then there are some that might be one-of-one, and some that are limited in their number," added Viju; it is thought that around 90 gift bags will be handed out on January 11, 2026 after the ceremony, and the limited experiences are first-come-first-serve.

Travel and Experiences:

Celestia Phinisi is a five-day luxury yacht charter Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise: Three-night stay in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, at a beachfront villa ($25,000, available to five recipients) Celestia Phinisi: Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia ($60,000, available to all participants) Conrad Koh Samui: Three nights in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa ($15,370, available to three recipients) Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Two-night stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, followed by a two-night stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion ($70,000, available to five recipients)

© Adam Bruzzone The Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa Conrad Singapore Orchard: Four-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite ($12,000, available to three recipients) Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret: Six-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges ($31,307, available to one recipient) Foley Entertainment Group: Four-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner ($14,450, available to 20 recipients) Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa: Three-night stay in the Maldives at The Residence, a six-bedroom villa ($80,000, available to five recipients)

Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Three-night stay in Bali, Indonesia ($5,800, available to three recipients) Naturhotel Forsthofgut: Three-night stay in Leogang, Austria ($11,500, available to five recipients) Robb Report: Test drive the most coveted vehicles of 2027 at The Concours Club in Boca Raton, FL ($31,400, available to one recipient) Robb Report: Two tickets to Car of the Year ($31,400, available to one recipient) Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Three-night stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, at The Estate Villa ($30,000, available to one recipient)

The Royal Suite at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave: Three-night stay in Turks and Caicos at a beachfront villa ($50,000, available to six recipients) Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts: Four-night stay in Bali, Indonesia at the Panoramic Ocean View Villa ($21,000, available to three recipients) Waldorf Astoria Bangkok: Four-night stay in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Royal Suite ($20,500, available to three recipients) Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: Three-night stay in the Maldives at the Grand Overwater Villa ($26,000, available to six recipients) XO: Behind-the-scenes access at a 2026 W.E.C. race and a five-percent flight incentive valued at up to $10,000 on XO’s fleet ($14,000, available to five recipients)

Beauty and Wellness:

Beau Domaine: Brad Pitt's skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream ($273, available to all recipients) Cellcosmet: A skincare set with the Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT ($445, available to all recipients) CurrentBody Skin: A cutting-edge LED hair growth helmet ($860, available to all recipients)

DOGPOUND: An exclusive full club rental experience DOGPOUND: An exclusive full club rental experience at an ultra-private gym ($7,500, available to five recipients) Elysium Health: A one-year subscription to a doctor-recommended supplement for healthy aging, Basis ($480, available to all recipients) Guerlain Wellness Spa Waldorf Astoria New York / Guerlain Wellness Spa Regent Santa Monica: Time Together massage experience for two people ($480, available to 25 recipients) Maison Devereux: A year-long membership to The Golden Circle as well as a set of gold shampoo and conditioner ($21,000, available to three recipients)

Choose a scent from the Extrait de Parfum collection for Perfumehead Perfumehead: Choose a scent from the Extrait de Parfum collection ($615, available to all recipients) Robb Report: Two passes to Robb Report’s inaugural wellness retreat, Re:Well ($20,000, available to two recipients) Sothys: Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 ($640, available to all recipients) TRONQUE: Spa box with triple-active body milk, exfoliating body serum, firming butter, and an ionic dry brush ($465, available to all recipients)

Wine, Spirits, and Cigars:

A bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 as well as a pair of martini and rocks glasses by Erik Lorincz 672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report: Three-bottle Discovery Level membership ($300, available to three recipients) Cygnet: A bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 as well as a pair of martini and rocks glasses by Erik Lorincz ($500, available to all recipients) Isle of Harris Distillery: One, six-bottle case of whisky from a cask produced exclusively for recipients ($1,080, available to approximately 35 recipients)