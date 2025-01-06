Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner glows as she kisses Timothée Chalamet in rare loved-up appearance at Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

The Complete Unknown star is smitten

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
23 minutes ago
Attending the Golden Globes together seems to be a permanent fixture in Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship calendar. For the second year in a row, the couple has made a rare public appearance together at the event.

Last year, Kylie and Timothée discreetly kissed at the star-studded awards ceremony, while in 2025, the celebrity couple packed on the PDA, sharing kisses and holding hands, seemingly unbothered by who witnessed their passionate display.

Kylie and Timothée are so private, it's often called into question whether they are still dating, but last night's display proved they're still very much in love.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet © Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes 2024

Timothée and Kylie's date night at the Golden Globes

Timothée, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday, was up for the Best Actor award for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and while he lost out to Adrien Brody, he still appeared to have a brilliant night with Kylie by his side.

The pair sat with Timothée's co-stars, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, with Kylie getting on famously with the duo, laughing and joking with them, as well as posing for a selfie when Timothée was talking to others.

Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images
Kylie, Elle and Monica posed for a selfie

Read on to see Kylie and Timothée's most romantic Golden Globes 2025 moments...

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet smiling at the 2025 golden globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Holding hands

As they sat at their A-list table, Timothée and Kylie couldn't keep their hands off each other, with their fingers entwined in Kylie's lap throughout the evening.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet holding hands during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Making their move

As they navigated the event, Timothée held a drink in one hand, leading Kylie by the other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet chatting during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Chatting

While the duo only had eyes for each other, they appeared animated and happy to chat with fellow attendees, with a queue of stars eager to talk to man of the moment Timothée.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet talking to The Rock during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

With the Rock

The couple chatted with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, with Kylie appearing starstruck by the actor.

Dwayne Johnson hugging Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet standing by at the Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Cuddles with The Rock

The Rock soon put Kylie at ease, leaning in for a hug

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Posing together

Kylie and her man took time to pose for photos, with the mother-of-two glowing, flawless as ever.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© CBS via Getty Images

Kisses

Mirroring last year's now iconic photos of the couple kissing at the awards event, Kylie and Timothée puckered up one more, looking lost in one another.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the 2025 golden globes© CBS via Getty Images

More kisses

Kylie gently held her boyfriend's face before leaning in for a kiss. 


Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kissing at the Golden Globes 2025© Penske Media via Getty Images

Cosy kisses

Kylie and her boyfriend's table mates gave them privacy as they kissed

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet giggling at the 2025 Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images

Giggling

The couple shared a joke at their table.

With awards season now in full swing, we can't wait to see if Kylie joins her man for more events... 

