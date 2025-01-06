Golden Globes 2025: All the moments you missed from inside the show

The Golden Globes never fails to deliver some of Hollywood's most-talked-about moments from awards season – and the 82nd annual show was no different. From Zendaya sparking engagement rumors to Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's backstage PDA, here are all the moments you may have missed from the show…
Sofia Vergara heckled Jodie Foster
Sofia Vergara made her disappointment known after losing to Jodie Foster on Sunday night. The Modern Family star, 52, playfully heckled Jodie after she was announced as the winner of best female actor in a limited series in True Detective: Night Country.
"No, no, no!" Sofia called out before she leapt out of her seat and made her way to the front of the stage.
Jodie couldn't help but crack up at Sofia's reaction. "I know, I know," she replied. Watch the moment in the video above.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA
Love was in the air for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who were pictured packing on the PDA at their table. While Timothée – who was nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – walked the red carpet alone, the 29-year-old actor was soon reunited with his beauty mogul girlfriend, 27, inside the event – and they didn't shy away from the cameras.
The pair, who have been romantically linked since early 2023, were seen giggling together at their table. In one moment, Kylie planted a kiss on Timothée's lips while holding his face in her hands. Aw.
Zendaya sparked engagement rumors
Zendaya caused quite a stir on the red carpet when she flashed a huge diamond ring on her finger. The 28-year-old Challengers star, who was up for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy, had fans speculating whether her longtime boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, had secretly popped the question.
Neither Zendaya nor Tom has confirmed an engagement, and it's entirely possible the ring is simply another dazzling piece from a luxury brand. Read what jeweller Laura Taylor had to say about it here.
MORE GOLDEN GLOBES
Emma Stone's dramatic new hairdo
Emma Stone debuted her striking new hairdo as she arrived on the red carpet on Sunday night – and we are completely obsessed. The two-time Oscar winner, who took home the Best Actress gong last year for her performance in Poor Things, was pictured rocking a daring pixie cut reminiscent of Mia Farrow's iconic hairstyle from 1968's Rosemary's Baby. What do you think?
Sebastian Stan gives his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis a shout-out
Sebastian Stan couldn't help giving a shout-out to his partner Annabelle Wallis while picking the gong for best performance by a leading actor in a musical or comedy film for A Different Man. After calling for the "ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement" to end, the 42-year-old showed his appreciation for his actress girlfriend. "Annabelle, I love you," he said, before sharing a sweet message to his mom. "This is for my mom, who left Romania in search of a better life, gave me everything, and for my stepfather, Tony, who took on a single mom and a grown-up kid," said the actor, adding: "Thank you for being a real man."
Colin Farrell's sweetly supported Tadanobu Asano after his big win
Colin Farrell didn't want to be parted from Tadanobu Asano after the Japanese actor won the trophy for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in a TV series in Shōgun.
Backstage, The Penguin star – who won for best actor in a limited series – stood on the side of the press room waiting for Tadanobu to finish his acceptance speech and gave him a hug after he walked off stage. When Colin's team reminded him that he needed to get up on stage, he exclaimed: "Stop trying to break us up!"
Zoe Saldaña got a text from James Cameron after her Golden Globes win
After winning her first Golden Globe for her performance in Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldaña received a text from Avatar director James Cameron. She told journalists in the press room: "I was sitting in the audience, and I received a message from James Cameron, who's somewhere in New Zealand right now, cutting Avatar: Fire and Ash. And he, after all these years, believes in me. So that, to me, nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist."
Brady Corbet had his daughter in tears
The Brutalist director Brady Corbet had his young daughter in tears with his emotional acceptance speech as he picked up the gong for best director. The filmmaker, 36, thanked his wife Mona Fastvold and their little girl Ada, whom he said "looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I'm thinking this fiasco that I've gotten us all into may have very well been worth it. I love you so much, Ada James."
Benny Blanco supported Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco and his new fiancée Selena Gomez looked super loved up inside the Golden Globes. While the pair didn't walk the red carpet together, there were plenty of tender moments between the couple, who were pictured kissing at their table.
Backstage, Benny waited for Selena in the press room after Emilia Pérez won best film (musical or comedy) and kissed her bare shoulder as they walked off stage. How sweet!