WATCH Joanna Gaines' daughter has her biggest close-up yet as she's reunited with siblings for homecoming in heartwarming video

Joanna Gaines' daughter, Ella, returned home from college just in time for Christmas, and her little brother, Crew, couldn’t be happier. The mother-of-five took to her Instagram on December 16 to share an emotional video of the siblings reuniting for the first time.

The video shows Ella walking along the pathway, suitcases in hand, toward her Waco, Texas home, which was adorned with twinkling exterior Christmas lights casting a warm glow. She was warmly greeted by the family’s dogs, while her little brother, Crew, ran from the doorway to give his sister a big hug. The heartwarming clip was set to Frank Sinatra’s classic, "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Joanna captioned the video: "Home for Christmas #bestbuds."

© Lisa Petrole for Magnolia Journal Joanna opened up about Ella's passion in the Magnolia Journal Winter Issue

Ella left home for her freshman year in August, in a move that the Fixer Upper star shared was particularly emotional for her. "Ella, our second kiddo, she's graduating this year, so we're going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable," she told People.

"I think there's an emotional difference," she added. "With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops, and go get coffee – that's our rhythm. I kind of feel like I'm losing a friend in my everyday life."

She continued: "It feels like what's coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I'm going to stand there and take it."

© Instagram Ella showcased her red hair in the sweet snap

Joanna has been married to her husband Chip Gaines since 2003, and the couple share five kids, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew.

BACP-accredited therapist Billie Dunlevy spoke to us about empty nest syndrome. "Many parents, particularly women as they are often the primary carers, feel grief and a profound sense of loss when their remaining child or children move out," they explained.

"Some parents can experience a loss of purpose, an identity crisis and an increase in anxiety or depression."

© Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines share five children

BACP-registered counsellor Georgina Sturmer adds that an empty nest can feel isolating: "Our homes feel quieter and we might feel as if we have left behind.

"It’s a reminder that we are moving through life and getting older. Our sense of purpose might feel diminished and our sense of identity can hang in the balance."

Ella is currently following in her mother's talented footsteps and pursuing her passion for design, with the 19-year-old working alongside her mom to complete her own special project. Ella clearly has an eye for design, having worked on her college bedroom and interned with her mother for several weeks. The teen has "come into her own" in recent years, as Joanna shared in the Magnolia Journal Winter Issue.

"Over the past few years, Ella has really come into her own when it comes to developing her own personal style," she said. "I love her eye, so I asked her to design the small cottage adjacent to the main house [in Colorado]. It was so sweet to share this experience with her before she went off to college."

Ella clearly has an eye for style beyond design, as she recently unveiled a bold deep red hair color, a noticeable change from her signature brunette locks. The teen styled her tresses into soft waves and normally opts for cozy, casual ensembles, such as a pair of slouchy jeans and a white tee.