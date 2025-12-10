Joanna Gaines celebrates new chapter for family in latest video with kids

Joanna Gaines has a new chapter to celebrate.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Magnolia founder and her husband Chip Gaines premiered an all new Fixer Upper series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, in which they took on the challenge of remodeling their very first out-of-state home, a 1960s Colorado mountain home.

In honor of the official release, the home renovation guru took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video encapsulating the new chapter for her business and family, including clips with some of their kids, Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 17, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, seven, on past trips to Colorado, and of the new Rocky Mountains house.

"Over the last decade, Colorado has become a home away from home for our family. Between yearly ski trips and spring break getaways, we fell in love with the mountains, the rivers, and the abundance of fresh air," she wrote.

"As @chipgaines is known to do, he started looking at real estate — casually — until he stumbled upon this house nestled in the Rocky Mountains. From the moment we pulled into the long driveway, it immediately felt like we'd found far more than what we'd been looking for. It had good bones, the right square footage, but mostly, it felt like a home away from home. While we knew that saying 'yes' to a major renovation project outside of Texas (our first!) would require being stretched beyond our comfort zone, we had a feeling taking on this fixer upper would be worth it in the end," Joanna concluded.