Joanna Gaines leaves fans in awe with stunning home update — watch

Thanksgiving may still be a few days away, but over at Joanna Gaines' house, it's Christmas that has already arrived.

This season, the home decoration guru did not hesitate to flex her expertise, and had her Waco, Texas home completely transformed into a winter wonderland in time for Thanksgiving festivities.

The Magnolia founder took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her decorations, sharing an update on her tree arrangement this year, which, naturally, includes having not one but two Christmas trees.

© WireImage Joanna and her husband Chip in 2015

"The tale of another tree," she captioned the video, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the impressive decorations, with one writing: "Really lovely!" as others followed suit with: "The gasp I gasped. So gorgeous. I love the tree, I love the tree skirt, the pup, the house! All of it," and: "Wish I could transport myself there, so warm and cozy," as well as: "I can't believe how beautiful your house is wow!!"

Joanna has been married to her husband Chip Gaines since 2003, and the couple share five kids, Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 17, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, seven.