The biggest Christmas one-hit wonders – where are they now?

From perennial favorites to novelty classics, here are some of the biggest festive one-hit wonders – and what the artists are getting up to now

English singer-songwriter Jona Lewie, 1982. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)© Getty Images
While some Christmas tracks come and go, there are plenty of classics that have endured over the years, following us from CD compilations to Spotify playlists. Their performers are often names we know and love outside the festive season – but in some cases, artists delivered some of the biggest Christmas hits of all time and then seemingly disappeared.

With the yuletide season upon us, we’re taking a look at the artists who reached North Pole levels of success with their holiday tracks and what they got up to after their chart-topping moments.

CIRCA 1957: Country singer Bobby Helms poses for a portrait hoolding an acoustic guitar in circa 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The singer almost didn't record "Jingle Bell Rock"

Bobby Helms – “Jingle Bell Rock”

While it isn’t fair to say Bobby Helms himself is a one-hit wonder – the country star also sang hits like “My Special Angel” and toured for over three decades – his 1957 hit “Jingle Bell Rock” eclipsed his entire discography. The jaunty tune is still a staple on our playlists to this day, and who can forget that iconic Mean Girls dance scene, too?

The country hitmaker was reportedly resistant to record the rock ‘n’ roll number, as it was a bold departure from his usual sound, but in doing so he changed the face of festive music forever. Bobby was later recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, before passing away in 1997.

Jona Lewie© Redferns

Jona originally didn't set out to write a Christmas song

Jona Lewie – “Stop the Cavalry”

1980 was a big year for Jona Lewie. To start, he scored his first chart climber with "You'll Always Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties," and then that Christmas, his legendary anti-war song “Stop the Cavalry” hit it big and went on to sell four million copies worldwide. The artist shared in an interview, “I earn more from 'Stop the Cavalry' than from the rest of my songs put together."

Though Jona “never intended” for the tune to become a Christmas single, it evolved into such during the recording process. It’s now one of our all-time festive favorites. We might also be getting a new album from the artist soon, according to his Instagram bio…

Portrait of the members of American New Wave group Waitresses as they poses backstage at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, July 24, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Chris Butler, Dan Klayman, Patty Donahue (1956 - 1996), Mars Williams, Billy Ficca (rear), and Tracy Wormworth. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The band split three years after their festive hit

The Waitresses – “Christmas Wrapping”

After releasing their now-classic "I Know What Boys Like" to modest success in 1980, new wave group The Waitresses came out with “Christmas Wrapping” the following year, changing their careers forever. Bassist Tracy Wormworth told The Guardian, “It would trip me out if I walked into a chain store and it was playing. I used to say: ‘Oh, that’s me!’”

The song has since been covered by the likes of The Spice Girls for the B-side of their single Goodbye (1998). The Waitresses split in 1984, with the song remaining their most memorable tune to date.

Peter Auty (as Turiddu) and Kathleen Wilkinson (as Lucia) perform in English National Opera's production of Mascagni's opera "Cavalleria Rusticana" directed by Richard Jones at the London Coliseum. (Photo by robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Peter (left) during the English National Opera's production of "Cavalleria Rusticana" in 2008

Peter Auty – “Walking in the Air”

The artist behind this haunting ballad from The Snowman (1982) originally went uncredited, though it was later revealed to be choirboy Peter Auty, who was hand-picked by composer Howard Blake for his soaring vocals. Peter was just 13 at the time of the recording, and he was eventually added to the film’s credits during its 20th-anniversary remastering.

No surprises here, Peter became a successful opera singer, performing with the likes of the English National Opera. The star was pleased to finally get his name on the song, telling the BBC, “I was quite happy to be anonymous, but I think my mum and dad were quite miffed on my behalf."

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: Singer Jose Feliciano performs at the 2019 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)© Getty Images

José wrote the song as an ode to his homeland

José Feliciano – “Feliz Navidad”

The bilingual tune that captured the world, “Feliz Navidad,” was released in 1970 by acclaimed Puerto Rican musician José Feliciano, who was very much not a one-hit wonder at the time. The artist scored two Grammys for his 1968 cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire" and was already a big name by the time he released his career-defining song.

Reflecting on the writing process behind “Feliz Navidad," José told the Today Show, “I felt very lonely. I missed my family…I missed the whole Christmas scene." The tune continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and it’s still a regular on his concert setlists.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18,1953: Gayla Peevey performs on the "Toast of the Town" show hosted by Ed Sullivan at the Maxine Elliott Theater in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Oroz/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Gayla performing her smash-hit in 1953

Gayla Peevey – “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas”

A novelty song that quickly became a smash hit, Gayla Peevey was only 10 years old when “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas” was released in 1953, reaching 24 on Billboard’s pop chart. The pint-size singer happened to get her wish – the State of Oklahoma gifted her a real-life hippo, Matilda, who resided at the city’s zoo.

Gayla recorded a few more songs, but she ultimately moved into teaching and eventually founded a jingle-writing company. The former star still sings recreationally in her church choir, but “not the hippo song," she told The Columbian.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Dr. Elmo performs onstage during Cyndi Lauper's 8th Annual 'Home For The Holidays' Benefit Concert at Beacon Theatre on December 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Elmo still performs as a solo act, seen here in 2018

Elmo & Patsy – “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”

The husband-and-wife duo Elmo Shropshire and Patsy Trigg brought us the kooky Christmas classic “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” in 1979, which reached the top spot on the Billboard Christmas Hits Singles chart several times in the ‘80s. “It’s kind of the most-hated Christmas song,” Elmo joked to The New York Times, acknowledging its divisive nature.

The musical couple is now divorced and no longer perform together, but Elmo continues to tour seasonally – with the hit having earned a permanent spot on his setlist.

