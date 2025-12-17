The biggest Christmas one-hit wonders – where are they now?

While some Christmas tracks come and go, there are plenty of classics that have endured over the years, following us from CD compilations to Spotify playlists. Their performers are often names we know and love outside the festive season – but in some cases, artists delivered some of the biggest Christmas hits of all time and then seemingly disappeared.

With the yuletide season upon us, we’re taking a look at the artists who reached North Pole levels of success with their holiday tracks and what they got up to after their chart-topping moments.

© Getty Images The singer almost didn't record "Jingle Bell Rock" Bobby Helms – “Jingle Bell Rock” While it isn’t fair to say Bobby Helms himself is a one-hit wonder – the country star also sang hits like “My Special Angel” and toured for over three decades – his 1957 hit “Jingle Bell Rock” eclipsed his entire discography. The jaunty tune is still a staple on our playlists to this day, and who can forget that iconic Mean Girls dance scene, too? The country hitmaker was reportedly resistant to record the rock ‘n’ roll number, as it was a bold departure from his usual sound, but in doing so he changed the face of festive music forever. Bobby was later recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, before passing away in 1997.

© Redferns Jona originally didn't set out to write a Christmas song Jona Lewie – “Stop the Cavalry” 1980 was a big year for Jona Lewie. To start, he scored his first chart climber with "You'll Always Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties," and then that Christmas, his legendary anti-war song “Stop the Cavalry” hit it big and went on to sell four million copies worldwide. The artist shared in an interview, “I earn more from 'Stop the Cavalry' than from the rest of my songs put together." Though Jona “never intended” for the tune to become a Christmas single, it evolved into such during the recording process. It’s now one of our all-time festive favorites. We might also be getting a new album from the artist soon, according to his Instagram bio…

© Getty Images The band split three years after their festive hit The Waitresses – “Christmas Wrapping” After releasing their now-classic "I Know What Boys Like" to modest success in 1980, new wave group The Waitresses came out with “Christmas Wrapping” the following year, changing their careers forever. Bassist Tracy Wormworth told The Guardian, “It would trip me out if I walked into a chain store and it was playing. I used to say: ‘Oh, that’s me!’” The song has since been covered by the likes of The Spice Girls for the B-side of their single Goodbye (1998). The Waitresses split in 1984, with the song remaining their most memorable tune to date.

© Corbis via Getty Images Peter (left) during the English National Opera's production of "Cavalleria Rusticana" in 2008 Peter Auty – “Walking in the Air” The artist behind this haunting ballad from The Snowman (1982) originally went uncredited, though it was later revealed to be choirboy Peter Auty, who was hand-picked by composer Howard Blake for his soaring vocals. Peter was just 13 at the time of the recording, and he was eventually added to the film’s credits during its 20th-anniversary remastering. No surprises here, Peter became a successful opera singer, performing with the likes of the English National Opera. The star was pleased to finally get his name on the song, telling the BBC, “I was quite happy to be anonymous, but I think my mum and dad were quite miffed on my behalf."

© Getty Images José wrote the song as an ode to his homeland José Feliciano – “Feliz Navidad” The bilingual tune that captured the world, “Feliz Navidad,” was released in 1970 by acclaimed Puerto Rican musician José Feliciano, who was very much not a one-hit wonder at the time. The artist scored two Grammys for his 1968 cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire" and was already a big name by the time he released his career-defining song. Reflecting on the writing process behind “Feliz Navidad," José told the Today Show, “I felt very lonely. I missed my family…I missed the whole Christmas scene." The tune continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and it’s still a regular on his concert setlists.

© Getty Images Gayla performing her smash-hit in 1953 Gayla Peevey – “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas” A novelty song that quickly became a smash hit, Gayla Peevey was only 10 years old when “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas” was released in 1953, reaching 24 on Billboard’s pop chart. The pint-size singer happened to get her wish – the State of Oklahoma gifted her a real-life hippo, Matilda, who resided at the city’s zoo. Gayla recorded a few more songs, but she ultimately moved into teaching and eventually founded a jingle-writing company. The former star still sings recreationally in her church choir, but “not the hippo song," she told The Columbian.