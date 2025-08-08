Popular one hit wonders — how many can you remember

The 60s were full of addictive beats that effortlessly invited everyone to the dance floor.

However, there are several songs that stood out from the rest and made a lasting impression on not only the teens who grew up in that decade, but the world as well.

Does "Monster Mash" or "Gimmie Gimmie Good Lovin" ring a bell?

Time to take a trip down memory lane and see how many songs you can remember.

© Getty Images The hit song is 17 minutes long Iron Butterfly's "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" Iron Butterfly's iconic 17-minute-long-song "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," was the acid rock band's only featured Top 40 song. It even got 140 weeks on Billboard's charts and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The band broke up in 1971. Afterwards they would sometimes come together for rare reunions, until they officially broke up for the second time in 2021. The band's unique sound influenced progressive rock and heavy metal over the years.

© Getty Images The song brought the spirit to the decade Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit In The Sky" Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit In The Sky," surely brought the spirit to the decade when it was released in 1969. It was featured in the third position of the Billboard Hot 100 charts the year that it came out in Canada, UK, and Australia. The artist left the music industry in the 70s and later retired at his farm. The popular song was the only one that made it into the Top 40 and it sold over two million copies globally.

© Getty Images The hit song earned a R.I.A.A. gold disk Crazy Elephant's "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin" Crazy Elephant's "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin" song was released in 1969, and it became number 12 in both the US and UK's Top 40 charts. The popular song earned a R.I.A.A. gold disk and sold millions of copies internationally. The band was together for three years and then broke up shortly after.

© Michael Ochs Archives The hit song is played at every Halloween party to this day Bobby "Boris" Pickett's "Monster Mash" Bobby "Boris" Pickett's "Monster Mash" is a Halloween favorite that is played at seasonal festive parties to this day. Bobby Pickett and Leonard Capizzi released it in 1962, and it took the top spot on Billboard for two weeks. It even appeared on the charts over the decades, which further cements the song's greatness. Bobby earned a whopping $10 million from it. Believe it or not, the song was banned by the BBC.