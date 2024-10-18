Jennifer Hudson 'could not be more excited' as she shares long awaited news with fans

Jennifer Hudson's highly anticipated fourth studio album is finally out, and the singer got emotional as she reflected on it.

Taking to Instagram, the EGOT winner announced that fans could finally listen to The Gift of Love, her festive record which is perfect for the upcoming Christmas season. She confessed that she had "been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember."

"As a holiday fanatic, I could not be more excited to give you all this early Christmas gift," she continued. "My love for this album runs deep. I am beyond grateful for all the amazing people that helped me bring it to life. It has truly been a labor of love!"

The singer continued to deliver a personal message to her "family, friends and fans."

© Getty Images In this image released on October 6, 2024, Jennifer Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California

"I hope this collection of songs will be a gift that keeps on giving year after year after year, and that it becomes part of your holiday tradition. My prayer for each of you is that you would find the love," she told them, adding that most importantly, she wanted to "thank God for giving us HIS Gift of Love on that holy night when Christ was born."

© Getty Images In this image released on October 6, 2024, Jennifer Hudson performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California.

To go along with her heartfelt announcement, Jennifer shared the album cover, in which she looked radiant in a strapless, glistening gown that hugged her figure.

Anticipating the festive record, Jennifer has been getting into the spirit of Christmas as she previously shared a video of herself trimming a Christmas tree.

The singer's fans were utterly ecstatic to hear her new music, taking to the comments to share their praise.

"Listening to track 1 right now I’m blown away JHUD congrats on a stellar project," one fan wrote.

Another added: "Congratulations on your success here, Jennifer! You have an amazing voice."

© Paras Griffin Dionne Warwick will be honored by Jennifer Hudson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A third observed: "You been wanting to do this for a MINUTE!! It’s now hereee and I'm so happy for youuuuu."

It's certainly been a busy week for the Jennifer Hudson Show host, who will attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19. She is set to perform at the star-studded event, honoring the career of music icon Dionne Warwick.

Jennifer isn't the only star in attendance, as Kelly Clarkson is set to perform on the night, along with country star Jelly Roll, and actress Julia Roberts will present the auspicious event. Cher, Mary J. Blige, and Ozzy Osbourne are among the inductees set to be honored.