Mariah Carey announces long-awaited news just hours after posting rare family photo with mini-me daughter

Mariah Carey answered her fans wishes at the start of a new week - and they couldn't be happier!

The award-winning hitmaker - AKA the Queen of Christmas - took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal that she would be taking part in a holiday tour around the United States from November 15 - something many fans have been asking her about for months.

She posted a preview poster of the tour on her account, alongside the message: "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6."

VIDEO: Mariah Carey is joined by her rarely-seen twins

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen of Christmas is back!" while another wrote: "I'm so ready for this!" A third added: "I can't wait!!" The tour kicks off in Highland, CA, and will finish in New York City on December 17.

Mariah shared the news just hours after posting a lovely picture of herself with her mini-me tween daughter, Monroe, 12.

The pair were seen relaxing in the star's bedroom on her bed, as Mariah styled her daughter's hair. "Beauty school-500 hrs!! Lol," she wrote in the caption.

Mariah's daughter got involved in her mom's holiday concerts last year, and may well do the same this year. Mariah's hit single, All I Want for Christmas, is one of the most known Christmas songs of all time, and the award-winning star has been embracing the holidays for years.

Mariah Carey with her daughter Monroe

During a chat with Extra's Terri Seymour in 2022, Mariah said of being called the 'Queen of Christmas': "If I knew as a little girl that one day someone would call me that, that would be pretty amazing.

"But I think it's disrespectful to be like, that's what I am, that’s who I am."

© Instagram Mariah Carey is a doting mom to her twins

She continued: "I love the holidays more than any time, even though a lot of times we dress the place up, it's not the same as the actual holidays. Even when I've spent Christmas in places where it’s not snowy, it’s not the same for me.

"I am a traditional lover of the holidays, I truly am."

© Instagram 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah pictured with her twins Monroe and Moroccan

During the chat, the award-winning singer spoke about her own holiday traditions with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The family often go to Aspen. She said: "When we’re in Aspen, it’s a whole other experience. You're dealing with the snow... I look out the window and I’m like, this is amazing. You go in the hot tub and it’s freezing outside... but it's kind of incredible and there’s so much fun stuff to do in winter wonderland.

© Denise Truscello Christmas is a huge deal to Mariah and her family

"I love that at Christmas.” "But I gotta say, if I could just be like, that’s what I do and then I go to the tropics for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re doing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.