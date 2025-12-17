Why Donna Reed was blamed for It's a Wonderful Life's box office failure — her daughter says all

The popular movie It's a Wonderful Life is a must-watch classic holiday film that tugs at the heartstrings, but, believe it or not, the iconic film which stars Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart wasn't always a hit. In fact, when it first came out in 1946, it flopped at the box office. Donna's daughter Mary Ann Owen transparently shared who was blamed behind-the-scenes.

© Getty Images Jimmy and Donna starred in the holiday film

Mary revealed to Woman's World that when it came to playing the blame game, Jimmy confidently pointed the finger at Donna for the movie's low numbers. She expressed: "There was this insecurity on the set and mom was really not that well known. I mean, she was only 25 and I think she signed her MGM contract at 21. Jimmy Stewart didn't understand why the movie didn't do well, but that's why they never did another movie together. He blamed her because she wasn't as well-known. She was quite happy when it came out."

© Getty Images Jimmy blamed Donna for the film being a box office flop when it first came out

Mary believes that some of the "insecurity" stemmed from Jimmy not feeling sure of his career anymore at the time because he had just returned from fighting in World War II. She continued: "There was a lot of insecurity on the set because Jimmy Stewart wasn't sure if he wanted to act anymore. He thought it was too frivolous, but Lionel Barrymore and others talked him into it." Turns out that Jimmy never felt remorseful about putting the blame on Donna, nor did he apologize. Mary revealed: "He came to her funeral so I have to cut him some slack. I'm sure he realized later that he'd been wrong. But he never apologized, never said anything. And believe me, my mother never said a word. She was quiet about it. But I don't have to be."

© Getty Images Jimmy believed that if Donna was a more popular actress, the movie would have done better

Although the film wasn't an immediate success, Donna got to experience the movie thriving later on. Mary added: "I mean, she passed away in '86, but by the early '80s it was on constantly. We always watched at Christmas and she was so happy that it was so popular." Since then the film has continued to grow in its popularity and Mary is excited about the next generation of viewers. She expressed: "It's incredible to see how audiences have changed over the years. There are so many kids now in their twenties—the majority of the audience now—and that's just incredible. Then you've got older people bringing their children and little kids. It's a whole ritual now. I enjoy it."

© Getty Images Jimmy never apologized to Donna

As for why she believes the film is still the topic of conversation every holiday season, Mary believes it's due to its sentimental nature, which deeply touches the audience. She explained: "Somehow, I think the movie's almost like going to church for people who probably don't go to church. It really takes you on quite a path. It's funny, but also… that ending—it's happy-sad. If you don't cry at that ending, boy, there's something wrong."