What happened to the child actors of Hollywood's Golden Age?

The Golden Age of Hollywood produced some of the most memorable talent in film history – including some of the most beloved child stars of all time. From the Meet Me in St. Louis star who could cry on cue to young talent credited for boosting morale during the Great Depression, these stars truly left their mark on industry.

But what happened to these pint-size actors after they aged out of their Hollywood stardom? From forging successful careers beyond childhood to spending their days behind the scenes, we’re taking a look at some of the most recognisable child stars of all time, and seeing what they got up to after the cameras stopped rolling.

© Getty Images Shirley later became an acclaimed diplomat Shirley Temple One of the most recognisable child stars of all time, Shirley Temple charmed America with her bubbly acting roles and signature blonde ringlets; she was also credited for lifting the nation’s spirits throughout the Great Depression in the 1930s, being dubbed “Little Miss Miracle” by President Roosevelt. Starring in ten films in 1934 alone, including Bright Eyes, she went on to receive a Juvenile Academy Award in 1935 for her service to film. Swapping spirit-lifting for spirited action, Shirley left Hollywood in the ‘50s and eventually became a diplomat the following decade, serving as the United States Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic). The former child star passed away in 2014 – Shirley summed up her life in the limelight in her autobiography Child Star (1988), writing “Being a starlet is a complicated life, especially when you're four years old”.

© Getty Images Mickey's career lasted over eight decades Mickey Rooney Before he was spending a Night at the Museum (2006), or even having Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), Mickey Rooney was a prolific child star in the 1930s, famous for his titular role in the 16-film-strong Andy Hardy series – which he first appeared in at 17. Nicknamed “The Mick”, he was renowned as a deeply versatile actor, even appearing in musicals with the likes of Judy Garland. Allegedly facing a difficult transition to adult leading roles due to his short stature, Mickey navigated eight marriages and financial troubles throughout his career, but remained a familiar face on-screen, even starring in Broadway shows like Sugar Babies (1979–82). Labelled “the most talented man in the history of movies” by Cary Grant, the star had an eight-decade career before passing away in 2014.

© Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock,Getty Images Jackie became a director, even earning several Emmys for his work Jackie Cooper The youngest Best Actor Academy Award nominee in history at just nine-years-old, Jackie Cooper was previously a member of the popular Our Gang ensemble in the late ‘20s before scoring his record-breaking nomination for the comedy film Skippy (1931). Known for his ultra-expressive face, Jackie continued acting into adulthood, starring in the popular sitcom The People's Choice (1955–58). While he may be best-known nowadays for his role as Perry White in the Christopher Reeve-led Superman films (1978–1987), Jackie also became a successful director, working on shows like M*A*S*H – which he earned an Emmy Award for in 1974. The groundbreaking film star passed away in 2011, with his last acting credit being Surrender (1987) with Sally Field.

© Bettmann Archive,Everett/Shutterstock Freddie largely left the limelight in the 1940s Freddie Bartholomew British-born child star Freddie Bartholomew became a Hollywood hit in the 1930s, thanks in part to his refined accent, starring in literary adaptations like David Copperfield (1935) and Little Lord Fauntleroy (1936). He became one of the biggest box-office earners alongside Shirley Temple, similarly resonating with Depression-era audiences for his earnest roles. Freddie’s career was sadly fraught with legal battles, including against his estranged birth parents, who wanted a cut of his wealth; the actor later said he was “drained dry” as a result of the proceedings. The former child star’s last film was St. Benny the Dip (1951), and he instead worked as a producer for soaps and sitcoms like The Andy Griffith Show; Freddie passed away in 1992 at age 67.

© Bettmann Archive,WireImage Elizabeth started her legendary career as a child star Elizabeth Taylor While we may know Liz Taylor as a legendary beauty and the formidable star of films like Cleopatra (1963), the star began her Hollywood career as a child actor in the 1940s, beginning at age 10 with There’s One Born Every Minute (1942). Her biggest role as a child star came in National Velvet (1944), which she starred in alongside Mickey Rooney. Though the star reportedly had a “difficult time” as a child star, she made the seamless jump to adult roles in the early ‘50s, eventually going on to become one of the most prolific actresses worldwide with hits like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958). The screen legend passed away in 2011, and is remembered for redefining not only the film industry, but celebrity culture.

© THA/Shutterstock,WireImage Margaret spoke about her transition to TV Margaret O’Brien The mischievous younger sister to Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), Margaret starred as ‘Tootie’ in the beloved film at age seven, even receiving a Juvenile Acting Award for her performance. The actress made her debut at just four-years-old, and became known for her deeply emotional acting skills – even regarded as MGM’s “town crier” alongside fellow actress June Allyson. Though she largely left the silver screen behind, Margaret maintained a popular career in TV, telling Digital Journal, “I did a lot of television when the studio contracts went out…I was very fortunate when all of these other mediums opened up”. The legendary actress is currently 88, and recently donated her Oscar to a movie museum in Portland.