Inside Boxer Terence 'Bud' Crawford's massive real estate portfolio of more than 40 houses and stores

The professional boxer recently retired, however, he continues to maintain an impressive property portfolio. Learn all about his investments.

Image© Getty Images
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Professional boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford retired on December 16, after he recently defeated Canelo Alvarez to maintain his super middleweight championship. He made history by being only one of six boxers who have won five divisions in world championships. Apart from his thriving boxing career, Terence has maintained an impressive real estate portfolio which includes 40 houses and stores.

terence© Instagram

Terence's real estate portfolio

Besides the multitude of 40 houses that he owns across Nebraska, he also owns six apartment complexes, and numerous storefronts. Terence also runs B&B Gym, which stands for Bud and BoMac, and has a foundation for kids aged six to 18, which teaches life and boxing skills, and he also has The TBC Shop which features his memorabilia and merchandise for sale. 

terence© Instagram

How did Terence get his start in real estate?

Before Terence began investing in mansions, he firstly bought family duplexes and lots. He shared with GQ in a YouTube interview: "I started buying houses. I paid $250,000 for one of 'em. I got it built from the ground up. It had caught on fire and it was vacant and I just bought the land for $6,000 and then built a house there. That's on Terence Bud Crawford Street. I believe real estate is the way for me. Guy ain't making no more land." The family man invested $80,000 to remodel his grandmother's property. He also selflessly gifted his sisters with houses.

terence's mansion© Instagram

About Terence's mansion

In November 2023, when Terence beat boxer Errol Spence Jr., he received a hefty winner's check for $25 million. With that money, he invested around $3 million in his gorgeous mansion located in West Omaha, Nebraska. In an Instagram post he shared a picture of his grand entrance getting built, which featured twin staircases and wrote: "The palace at Chateau Crawford's coming soon." As a doting father to six children, the huge mansion offers numerous bedrooms, entertainment rooms, living rooms and a home gym. The home also features a gorgeous backyard and swimming pool, where his children spend their time outdoors in a safe environment. 

terence© Instagram

Terence's career

Terence was born in Omaha, Nebraska, where he joined the C.W. Boxing Club at seven years old. He soon started to compete in 70 amateur contests and he only lost 12. Even as an amateur, he went on to defeat Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Diego Madaleno, who were all world champions. In 2008, he reached a huge feat by becoming the highest-ranked lightweight in the United States. He also made history by being the only boxer ever to hold The Ring magazine title in four divisions. Although he recently retired, he continues to explore his investing ventures in real estate across Nebraska. 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More