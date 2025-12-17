Inside Boxer Terence 'Bud' Crawford's massive real estate portfolio of more than 40 houses and stores

Terence was born in Omaha, Nebraska, where he joined the C.W. Boxing Club at seven years old. He soon started to compete in 70 amateur contests and he only lost 12. Even as an amateur, he went on to defeat Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Diego Madaleno, who were all world champions. In 2008, he reached a huge feat by becoming the highest-ranked lightweight in the United States. He also made history by being the only boxer ever to hold The Ring magazine title in four divisions. Although he recently retired, he continues to explore his investing ventures in real estate across Nebraska.