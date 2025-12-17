Professional boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford retired on December 16, after he recently defeated Canelo Alvarez to maintain his super middleweight championship. He made history by being only one of six boxers who have won five divisions in world championships. Apart from his thriving boxing career, Terence has maintained an impressive real estate portfolio which includes 40 houses and stores.
Inside Boxer Terence 'Bud' Crawford's massive real estate portfolio of more than 40 houses and stores
