Jane Fonda looks as glamorous as ever as she turns 88

As she turns 88 on Sunday, December 21 2025, veteran actress Jane Fonda remains a singular force in Hollywood – glamorous, outspoken and endlessly reinventing herself. From Oscar-winning performances and era-defining fashion moments to fitness videos that reshaped pop culture and decades of fearless activism, Jane has never stayed in one lane for long. Each chapter of her life has come with a new look, a new mission and a renewed sense of purpose. As she celebrates another birthday, these images trace the evolution of a woman who has always used style as both self-expression and statement – and who continues to command attention well into her ninth decade.

© Getty Images Activist era: Making a statement Captured at the height of her activist years, Jane wears a pale pink slogan T-shirt styled with a silk neck scarf and statement earrings – a look that became synonymous with her willingness to put her politics front and centre. In the late 1970s, she was a regular presence at protests and demonstrations, unafraid of controversy and even arrest as she campaigned against war and injustice.



© Getty Images Barbarella: The sci-fi siren In her most iconic on-screen look, Jane strikes a powerful pose in a green, jewel-embellished bodysuit from Barbarella. Finished with knee-high boots and voluminous, gravity-defying hair, the outfit cemented her status as a 1960s sex symbol while subverting expectations with its futuristic edge. The role became a cultural touchstone, merging camp, confidence and couture, and remains one of the most recognisable images of her early career.

© Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris High fashion comeback Decades later, Jane proved age is no barrier to high fashion when she walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris. Wearing a silver, belted trench-style coat paired with metallic trainers, she looked modern, confident and unapologetically cool. Her softly curled silver hair and radiant makeup highlighted her evolution into a style icon of later life – redefining glamour on her own terms and challenging long-held beauty norms.

© Getty Images The fitness revolution Dressed in a cropped grey top, pastel leggings and matching belt, Jane smiles confidently during the height of her Jane Fonda’s Workout era. The look – casual, practical and body-positive – became synonymous with the 1980s fitness boom she helped create. More than just fashion, this image represents a cultural shift, as Jane encouraged women to claim strength, health and confidence through movement.

© Getty Images Red carpet royalty At the SAG Awards, Jane dazzles in a long-sleeved, blush-toned gown adorned with intricate beadwork. Her silver curls are styled to perfection, complemented by elegant jewellery and refined makeup. The look is timeless rather than trend-driven – a masterclass in red carpet dressing that proves sophistication only deepens with age.

© Getty Images Leg warmers and legacy Reclining in a bright yellow leotard with leg warmers stacked high, Jane is pictured during the height of her Jane Fonda’s Workout era – a moment that reshaped how women exercised at home. Her bestselling fitness videos sparked a global aerobics boom, bringing strength training, flexibility and confidence into living rooms around the world. The look itself became instantly iconic, transforming practical workout gear into a pop-culture uniform and cementing Jane’s unexpected role as both fitness pioneer and style influencer of the 1980s.