Dick Van Dyke's career through the years as the iconic actor turns 100

Dick Van Dyke is 100! The legendary triple threat actor and national treasure has graced our screens for nearly eight decades, from his notorious ‘60s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show to stepping in time as the lovable Bert in Mary Poppins. With his timeless talent, Dick has charmed generations and left an indelible mark on both stage and screen.

To celebrate the Hollywood icon's centenary birthday, we’re taking a look at his inimitable career throughout the years, from his early beginnings shining as a TV host to making his screen debut and beyond.

© Getty Images Dick honed his comedy talent while serving in the US military Early life Born in Missouri and raised in Illinois, Dick’s passion for the arts was nurtured at high school, where he joined the drama club and discovered a love for performing – and it’s even a discipline that followed him into military service. Dick served as a radio announcer for the US military during World War II before joining the Special Services, taking part in entertainment programs that boosted troops’ morale. From the beginning, it was clear Dick had the power to entertain and inspire.

© CBS via Getty Images From comedy touring to TV hosting, the '50s were a defining decade for Dick A burgeoning career With his training ground in showbiz, Dick quickly became a popular radio DJ in his native Danville, Illinois. Building on his comedy prowess, he also founded the duo “The Merry Mutes” with Phil Erickson, embarking on a tour of the West Coast. After getting his TV start as a comedian and emcee in New Orleans, Dick secured a lucrative role as host for the CBS Morning Show in 1955. His physical comedy and relentless energy charmed America’s audiences, and he went on to make his Broadway debut in The Girls Against the Boys in 1959. Dick also starred in the stage production of Bye Bye Birdie (1960–1961) – a role he’d later reprise in the film version – scoring a Tony for his performance!

© CBS via Getty Images Dick and co-star Mary Tyler Moore became household names The Dick Van Dyke Show Regarded by many as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, Dick starred as Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961–1966), beating out a host of seasoned comedians for the role. He was joined by Mary Tyler Moore as his wife, and the pair’s chemistry made them household names. The show earned a staggering total of 15 Emmy awards, including three for Dick himself. Speaking to Forbes, Dick said that the show’s five-year run was “the most creative and the most fun” he’s ever had, adding that “the whole cast got to write, got to change things, and it was just a party everyday”.

© Getty Images Dick made the funniest comment about his Cockney accent in Mary Poppins Film stardom Dick seamlessly made the leap from small-screen charm to big-screen magic, reprising his role as Albert F. Peterson in the Bye Bye Birdie (1963) film adaptation before taking on his career-defining role as chimney sweep Bert in Mary Poppins (1964) opposite Julie Andrews. Ever the comedian, Dick joined the chorus of Mary Poppins fans poking fun at his Cockney accent, famously telling the BBC in 1967 that he “bounced all over the British Isles!”

© Getty Images Dick and Sally Ann Howes on the set of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1967 Boundless talent There was no stopping Dick’s Hollywood domination; he starred as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) – a performance so great he received an offer to play James Bond. “Have you heard my British accent?” Dick joked to the Today Show, explaining why we never saw him as 007.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Dick hosting the ABC special Dick Van Dyke in 1975 Screen legend The star made his return to TV with The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971–74) and continued to star in endless variety and musical specials, oozing charisma and continuing to entertain audiences.



© CBS via Getty Images Dick received praise for his role on Diagnosis: Murder Later TV success Dick found later TV success playing the endearing Dr. Mark Sloan in Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001), and while he might not have been two-stepping around Community General Hospital, his role in the drama series popularised his name amongst a new generation of viewers. Dick kept his medical trajectory going with a guest slot on Scrubs (2003), and even reunited with Mary Tyler Moore for a televised production of The Gin Game in 2003, with old and new fans alike praising the pair’s on-screen chemistry.

© WireImage Dick looking dapper at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018 Back to the silver screen Fans may remember Dick’s turn as the villain Cecil Fredericks in the Night at the Museum film trilogy (2006–2014), a short but sweet appearance that defined the popular comedy film series for many. Dick also made a highly-anticipated return to the Mary Poppins universe in the sequel Mary Poppins Returns (2018), portraying Mr. Dawes Jr. His dance scene and monologue apparently made director Rob Marshall so emotional he couldn’t call “cut” on the scene, calling Dick’s return the “joy of my life!”

© Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA Dick and his wife Arlene together in 2017 Family life Dick married his first wife, Margie Willett, in 1948, who he’d known since childhood; the couple had four children together: Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth. After a lengthy separation and Dick’s affair with Michelle Triola, the couple divorced in 1984. Michelle passed away in 2009, and the 100-year-old married his current wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, in 2012. "She's kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy,” Dick told People. “She can get me singing or dancing and she carries so much responsibility ... I'm just lucky."

© Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Dick during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1993 Endless awards It comes as no surprise that the showbiz superstar has earned a slew of top awards; Dick was crowned a Disney Legend in 1999, honouring his Mary Poppins legacy, and previously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993.



© Disney Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dick share a laugh on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2024 National treasure Dick remains a beloved cultural presence across generations, and it’s always a joy to see him pop up in interviews or on-screen cameos. At 99, Dick starred in Coldplay’s music video for “ALL MY LOVE”, which he co-produced with his wife, Arlene. He was even honoured with a VMA for his work, proving there’s truly nothing he can’t do!